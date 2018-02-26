Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chidhakwa, Gudyanga appear in court

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa and his former permanent secretary, Professor Francis Gudyanga, yesterday appeared in a Gweru court facing separate charges of abuse of office.

The two, who are being represented by Mr Reginald Chidawanyika and Mr Manners Jaravaza respectively, were arrested in Harare on Monday and brought to Gweru where they appeared before Midlands Provincial Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa for their initial remand.

The duo was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody to April 11 on $800 bail each.

Part of the bail conditions are that Chidhakwa (55) and Gudyanga (70) report once every week to Borrowdale and Highlands police stations respectively, and were also ordered not to interfere with State witnesses.

Mr Chidawanyika and Mr Jaravaza notified the court of their intention to oppose further placement of their clients on remand when they return to court on April 11, arguing that the State had not established any criminal offence against the accused.

"We are both challenging any further placements on remand of our clients on the basis that the facts don't disclose any criminal offence," said Mr Jaravaza.

It is the State case that in May 2015 Gudyanga, who was employed as the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, thus being a public officer, allegedly received appeal correspondence from one Ronald Mugangavari.

Mugangavari, the court heard, was allegedly appealing against a determination of Mr C. Phiri and Mr T. Paskwavaviri, the provincial mining commissioners for Masvingo and Midlands respectively.

The appeal was allegedly in connection with the mine claim ownership dispute between Midway 21 Gold Mine owned by K & G Syndicate represented by Mr Hebert Hwekwete and Clifton 15 Mine owned by Mugangavari.

The dispute allegedly involved issues to do with the mine boundaries.

Chidhakwa and Gudyanga, acting in common purpose, with full knowledge that they did not have jurisdiction to deal with such an appeal allegedly went on nullify the determination of Mr Phiri and Mr Paskwavaviri showing favour to Mugangavari.

The court heard that according to the Mines and Mining Act, appeals against a determination by a Mining Commissioner are handled by the High Court.

The alleged unlawful decision by Chidhakwa and Gudyanga on the appeal resulted in Mugangavari unlawfully returning to the mine to continue mining.

On July 4 last year, Mugangavari allegedly attempted to kill Hwekwete, the co-owner of K & G Syndicate, when he shot him together with his cousin, Robert, in both legs and the left hand respectively.

The shooting, the court heard, took place after they had visited the mine.

Mugangavari allegedly continued to deny the rightful owners access to the mine on the basis of the determination by Chidhakwa and Gudyanga.

Mr Kelvin Guvheya appeared for the State.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Personalised diaries on sale

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

3 bedroom house in masasa park

Smart phones, best deals

Smartphones

4roomed mpopoma

House to rent

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ndebele Chiefs called for a meeting with July Moyo

1 hr ago | 1049 Views

Mnangagwa to ban cargo road ban after rail revival

3 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Zimra can impound previously cleared goods

3 hrs ago | 1317 Views

'Mohadi must come out clean or resign'

3 hrs ago | 4910 Views

'Churches were given $1,5m to comply with NPRC programmes'

3 hrs ago | 644 Views

A disgrace to the Black race

3 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

3 hrs ago | 668 Views

There is no National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, says MRP

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Terracotta company should desist from tribalism

3 hrs ago | 704 Views

'Open for business determined by free media,' argue Chin'ono - but more so now before elections

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

BVR stats show that Zanu-PF strongholds experienced high voter registration

3 hrs ago | 1016 Views

ZimAchievers South Africa unveil 2018 finalists

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Police use of force to disperse NUST students deplorable

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Bid to evict workers' spouse from protesting over outstanding salaries flops

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chigama's anthology examines the slipperiness of truth

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

MDC-T should be guided by their constitutions to avoid factionalism

4 hrs ago | 451 Views

War vets, Mthawakazi on kamikaze run

4 hrs ago | 856 Views

Tsvangirai estate revealed

5 hrs ago | 4454 Views

Chamisa speaks on military links

5 hrs ago | 5946 Views

'Mnangagwa has failed'

5 hrs ago | 1650 Views

ZBC journalists expose Zanu-PF leanings

5 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Mnangagwa flies stranded family home

5 hrs ago | 2700 Views

Mnangagwa to name 'patriotic' looters?

5 hrs ago | 1739 Views

War vets move to seize G40 farms

5 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Chamisa reaches out to Khupe

5 hrs ago | 3370 Views

Elizabeth holds private church service at Tsvangirai's home

5 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Nust, lecturers sign MoU

5 hrs ago | 328 Views

Khupe says 'dialogue can rescue MDC-T'

5 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Bulelani coronation match cancelled

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Man breaks into 12 houses at army barracks

5 hrs ago | 641 Views

Whizkid appeals for assistance

5 hrs ago | 924 Views

Minister threaten doctors against going on strike

5 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's govt violates cultural rights

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Ndebele kingship should be resolved once and for all

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa to meet RBZ Governor over externalised monies

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

Electrification of NRZ rail network set for 2nd phase

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

Repatriation of smuggled children from SA shelved

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Small-scale miners ordered to pay rentals or lose claims

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

No friends in corruption fight, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 615 Views

How Mine FC has folded up

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa is declaring Mthwakazi independence

5 hrs ago | 592 Views

Johnny Clegg to perform in Zimbabwe for the first time in 10 years

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Tsvangirai ordained Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Chivayo project site shocks Parly team

5 hrs ago | 755 Views

Mnangagwa to imprison 'unrepentant' cash looters

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chiwenga assures investors

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Externalisers heed Mnangagwa call to return loot

5 hrs ago | 542 Views

Bring back our geisha and jade soaps

18 hrs ago | 4558 Views

Man rapes friend's sister

19 hrs ago | 4008 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days