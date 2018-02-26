Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Electrification of NRZ rail network set for 2nd phase

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) says electrification of its railway network will be implemented in the second phase of the rehabilitation programme.

NRZ is set to implement a rehabilitation programme of its infrastructure following the signing of a $400 million recapitalisation initiative between the parastatal and its investor, Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG)/Transnet last year.

Financial closure of the $400 million investment is expected by June this year paving way for repair and rehabilitation of infrastructure and equipment that includes telecommunication systems as well as modernisation of train control systems.

NRZ general manager, Engineer Lewis Mukwada, told Business Chronicle that as part of their strategic turnaround programme, a study had been carried out and established what needs to be done to re-electrify the parastatal's railway line.

In the past, only the railway line between Harare and Gweru was electrified but the infrastructure has since been vandalised.

"Initially the locomotives that we will be buying will be diesel locomotives because the electrified section is only between Gweru and Harare.

"You might be aware that it was also vandalised. However, a lot of the equipment is still intact; we just need to replace the copper wire and what we have said is that in this first phase of the rehabilitation programme, we will not re-electrify because we need to come up with technologies that are less prone to vandalism," he said.

Eng Mukwada said the rehabilitation programme would be done in three phases with a total of $1.7 billion required to fully implement the turnaround programme.

"We will continue to move in phases because in this current phase we are looking at the existing network and technologies. And of course, as we buy new equipment, we will also be buying new technologies.

"As the country grows and recovers economically, naturally we need to expand the network and upgrade it.

"For example, the track that we are running on the main line is 45 kilogrammes per metre size, we will upgrade to 54 kg per metre size as we realise more traffic volumes," he said.

"So these will be phases that will be coming in but we are also dependent on business volumes and thus we can say the third phase can come after 10 years or 12 years."

As part of an interim solution to capacitate NRZ, the parastatal last week received the first batch of the equipment comprising 150 wagons, seven locomotives and seven passenger coaches from DIDG/Transnet.

The equipment was handed over to President Emmerson Mnangagwa during a colourful ceremony held at the NRZ headquarters in Bulawayo.

Under the interim arrangement, NRZ would be leasing 13 locomotives, 200 wagons and 34 passenger coaches, which resources are expected to have been delivered by end of April.

Operational capacity at NRZ had largely been impacted negatively by the unfavourable economic climate Zimbabwe was reeling under for close to two decades. During its glory days in the 1990s, the strategic logistics company used to move 18 million tonnes of freight annually but the figure has plummeted to 3.1 million tonnes in 2017.

Through the equipment that was coming in under the interim arrangement to close the resource gaps at NRZ, the parastatal looks forward to moving four million tonnes this year. By the time the $400 million recapitalisation project comes in place, the strategic entity anticipates moving between 5.3 million tonnes and six million tonnes of cargo annually.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #NRZ, #Eletrify, #Phase

Comments

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Personalised diaries on sale

Smartphones

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Flat to rent

3 bedroom house in masasa park

Flat to rent

Flat to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ndebele Chiefs called for a meeting with July Moyo

1 hr ago | 856 Views

Mnangagwa to ban cargo road ban after rail revival

2 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Zimra can impound previously cleared goods

3 hrs ago | 1209 Views

'Mohadi must come out clean or resign'

3 hrs ago | 4529 Views

'Churches were given $1,5m to comply with NPRC programmes'

3 hrs ago | 599 Views

A disgrace to the Black race

3 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

3 hrs ago | 604 Views

There is no National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, says MRP

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Terracotta company should desist from tribalism

3 hrs ago | 662 Views

'Open for business determined by free media,' argue Chin'ono - but more so now before elections

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

BVR stats show that Zanu-PF strongholds experienced high voter registration

3 hrs ago | 931 Views

ZimAchievers South Africa unveil 2018 finalists

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Police use of force to disperse NUST students deplorable

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Bid to evict workers' spouse from protesting over outstanding salaries flops

3 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chigama's anthology examines the slipperiness of truth

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

MDC-T should be guided by their constitutions to avoid factionalism

4 hrs ago | 432 Views

War vets, Mthawakazi on kamikaze run

4 hrs ago | 816 Views

Tsvangirai estate revealed

5 hrs ago | 4326 Views

Chamisa speaks on military links

5 hrs ago | 5723 Views

'Mnangagwa has failed'

5 hrs ago | 1622 Views

ZBC journalists expose Zanu-PF leanings

5 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Mnangagwa flies stranded family home

5 hrs ago | 2586 Views

Mnangagwa to name 'patriotic' looters?

5 hrs ago | 1695 Views

War vets move to seize G40 farms

5 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Chamisa reaches out to Khupe

5 hrs ago | 3221 Views

Elizabeth holds private church service at Tsvangirai's home

5 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Nust, lecturers sign MoU

5 hrs ago | 317 Views

Khupe says 'dialogue can rescue MDC-T'

5 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Bulelani coronation match cancelled

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Man breaks into 12 houses at army barracks

5 hrs ago | 627 Views

Whizkid appeals for assistance

5 hrs ago | 883 Views

Minister threaten doctors against going on strike

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa's govt violates cultural rights

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

Ndebele kingship should be resolved once and for all

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa to meet RBZ Governor over externalised monies

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Repatriation of smuggled children from SA shelved

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Small-scale miners ordered to pay rentals or lose claims

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

No friends in corruption fight, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 592 Views

How Mine FC has folded up

5 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa is declaring Mthwakazi independence

5 hrs ago | 563 Views

Johnny Clegg to perform in Zimbabwe for the first time in 10 years

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chidhakwa, Gudyanga appear in court

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Tsvangirai ordained Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Chivayo project site shocks Parly team

5 hrs ago | 722 Views

Mnangagwa to imprison 'unrepentant' cash looters

5 hrs ago | 464 Views

Chiwenga assures investors

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Externalisers heed Mnangagwa call to return loot

5 hrs ago | 531 Views

Bring back our geisha and jade soaps

17 hrs ago | 4542 Views

Man rapes friend's sister

19 hrs ago | 3994 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days