Ndebele kingship should be resolved once and for all

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE revival of the Ndebele kingship has been marred in controversy and confusion as several individuals have claimed to be heir to the defunct monarchy which was destroyed by colonialists 124 years ago.King Lobengula was the last king of the Ndebele kingdom and his monarchy collapsed in 1894 after it was raided by white settlers marking complete colonisation of what is now known as Zimbabwe.Over the years, efforts have been made to resuscitate the monarchy without success.In the last few years, there has been an escalation of the process with several individuals claiming the throne.Last year, Mr Stanley Tshuma pronounced himself Mzilikazi II as he claimed that his ancestors and Jesus Christ gave him a mandate to revive the monarchy.Mr Tshuma was dismissed as a secessionist whose intention was to divide the nation with the Khumalos calling him a family claimant who did not qualify to succeed King Lobengula.Two weeks ago, Prince Peter Zwide Khumalo, a spokesperson for the King Lobengula Royal Family surprised many when he declared himself King Nyamande Lobengula II.Prince Zwide's declaration was viewed as counter to South African-based Prince Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo whose coronation is set for this Saturday at Barbourfields Stadium.Renowned historian, Mr Pathisa Nyathi, has supported the appointment of Prince Colin Bulelani Lobengula as the rightful heir to succeed King Lobengula.Mr Nyathi said both Tshuma and Zwide Khumalo do not qualify in the succession matrix as they were not born of kings.He said Mr Tshuma traces his roots to King Lobengula's brother Hlangabeza, which automatically disqualifies him from claiming the throne.The historian said while Zwide was born in King Lobengula's lineage, he is disqualified from being a king as he is descendent of Nyamande, Lobengula's son before he was coroneted King in 1870."If we really want to pursue the truth and not ambition, we ought to know that a king is born of a king. That's a fundamental principle in royal succession among the Ndebele. Inkosi izalwa yinkosi. If we miss that one, we'll miss the whole formula," said Mr Nyathi."The last king quite obviously is King Lobengula so whoever becomes the next king must trace his lineage to King Lobengula. You can't go to King Mzilikazi because King Lobengula ruled after King Mzilikazi."Mr Nyathi said the South African-based Prince Colin Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo had royal blood because he was descendent of Lobengula, the King.He said Prince Colin Bulelani is a descendant of King Lobengula's son, Njube, who together with his brothers Nguboyenja and Mphezeni moved to Eastern Cape at the collapse of King Lobengula's kingdom."All these three were born by the king, with Njube as the eldest child, followed by Nguboyenja and Mphezeni. When imperialists led by Cecil John Rhodes destroyed the Ndebele nation, sell outs informed them of the three direct heirs to King Lobengula hence he took them away to Eastern Cape," said Mr Nyathi.He said the revival of the monarch should be traced to the Eastern Cape where Njube, due to colonialist influence, fathered two sons, Albert and Rhodes.Mr Nyathi said Prince Colin Bulelani's roots can be linked to Rhodes hence it is not a mistake for him to be identified from the Eastern Cape as the heir to the throne."If we seek to find the Ndebele King, it should be sought where the colonialist Cecil John Rhodes took away the sons to. Njube had two sons, Albert and Rhodes. In search of a king, the Khumalos failed to identify a direct descendant of Albert and when that happens you move to the next son, Rhodes, that is where Bulelani was identified," said Mr Nyathi."His lineage starts from King Lobengula, Njube, Rhodes, Rhodes' son, Bulelani's grandfather, his father and Bulelani. Why is he found in Eastern Cape not Zimbabwe? Cecil John Rhodes did that as he moved the heir to the throne to the Eastern Cape. So in other words, Bulelani is the heir to the throne."Mr Nyathi dismissed Mr Tshuma saying he has no links to King Lobengula."Tshuma traces his lineage to Hlangabeza and has never claimed Lobengula. Hlangabeza was a brother to King Lobengula and didn't rule. And that principle that inkosi izalwa yinkosi eludes him. If anything, he sees Lobengula as a cruel individual who ordered the execution of Prince Hlangabeza," he said.Mr Nyathi said the principle that a king is born of a king does not apply to Zwide Khumalo as he is a descendant of Nyamande, Lobengula's son before he became a king."Zwide Peter Khumalo — he is descendant of Nyamande, Prince Nyamande and Nyamande is a son of King Lobengula. His challenge is a historic fact which also goes with an important principle that inkosi izalwa yinkosi, Nyamande was born of a man called Lobengula, no one can dispute that fact unless if we're blinded by ambition."Crown Council chief executive officer Mr Effie Ncube said Prince Bulelani was the rightful candidate and his candidature has been backed by research."It was a combination of exercises by academia, civil society, activists, historians, culturalists and the Royal House of the Khumalos not the Njube Royal House or the Lobengula Royal House. The Royal House of the Khumalos led the proceedings," said Mr Ncube.He said the identification process took 20 years so many people claimed to be heirs to the throne.Mr Ncube rubbished assertions that the revival of the Ndebele kingship was a non-event and not necessary in modern society."We're not reviving the kingdom, but kingship because a kingdom refers to a specific area where he would be governing. We're resuscitating the kingship, the one in which the people who identify with a particular culture will be united around," said Mr Ncube.He said the king should work with Government to promote cultural issues as well as promote peace across the political divide.Chairman of Umthwakazi Heritage Trust Mr Keran Mzwelithini defended the ascension of Prince Zwide as the heir to the Ndebele kingship."The Lobengula Royal House has the right to suggest the heir. Nyamande's house chose Peter Zwide KaLanga to be the heir. He was unveiled on February 17, 2018. Any other contender including Bulelani is attempting a royal coup on the Ndebele throne because they're not following procedure. Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo is born of Njube, who was not crowned King while his brother Nyamande was crowned king," said Mr Mzwelithini.He dismissed Mr Nyathi's assertion that Prince Nyamande was born before Lobengula was king saying the prince was born in 1873, three years after the coronation of King Lobengula.Mr Mzwelithini said the confusion that has marred the identification of the Ndebele king, is not new as this happened when King Lobengula ascended to power."The Ndebele kingship has always had conflicts, in 1839, Nkulumane conflicted with his father, when he was crowned while his father was still alive, in 1868 there was a civil war that saw the ascension of Lobengula," said Mr Mzwelithini."So to have a conflict now regarding the ascension to a thrown, it's natural in the Ndebele processes. However, we intend to solve this once and for all. But let's not pretend to the public that it was smooth in the past. It was not so." Deputy President of the Chiefs' Council Chief Mtshane said traditional leaders were keen to see the revival of the Ndebele kingship.He, however, said as chiefs they have no say on who becomes the king."The King Lobengula houses should consult each other and come up with a single king. At the moment some of us who are closely following the crown issue are left confused on who the real king is. Namuhla ngulo, kusasa ngulowa. Even with that confusion, we have no role in selecting the rightful heir," he said.Chief Mtshane said the revival of the kingship still has a long way to go as kings are not recognised by the country's constitution.