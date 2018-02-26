Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Whizkid appeals for assistance

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A 16-YEAR-OLD former Phakamani High School pupil who scored 7As and 2Bs in the recently released Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) Ordinary Level Examinations is appealing for financial assistance to proceed to Advanced Level.

Alson Moyo of George Silundika Suburb in Plumtree said he wants to become an engineer but his dreams may be shattered as his parents were struggling to make ends meet.

"I scored 7As and 2Bs and my wish is to proceed to A Level and further proceed to university level to study engineering. The challenge however is that my parents are struggling to make ends meet and they might fail to pay my fees.

"My journey through secondary school has been difficult so far because of these financial challenges. I wasn't even sure that I would complete my O Levels because of the challenges my family was going through," he said.

Alson's father, Mr Vusumuzi Moyo said his wish was for his son to get a scholarship. He said has seven children, five of them were still in school.

Mr  Moyo said he relies on menial jobs to fend for his family.

"It's my wish to see my son pursuing his studies further until he realises his dream of being an engineer as he is an intelligent youngster. I'm appealing for financial assistance to push him through school as I rely on peace jobs and the money I make is hardly enough to cater for my family," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Quinnington house

Fridge on sale

Personalised diaries on sale

Flat to rent

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

4roomed mpopoma

House to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ndebele Chiefs called for a meeting with July Moyo

1 hr ago | 1047 Views

Mnangagwa to ban cargo road ban after rail revival

3 hrs ago | 2204 Views

Zimra can impound previously cleared goods

3 hrs ago | 1315 Views

'Mohadi must come out clean or resign'

3 hrs ago | 4896 Views

'Churches were given $1,5m to comply with NPRC programmes'

3 hrs ago | 643 Views

A disgrace to the Black race

3 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

There is no National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, says MRP

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Terracotta company should desist from tribalism

3 hrs ago | 702 Views

'Open for business determined by free media,' argue Chin'ono - but more so now before elections

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

BVR stats show that Zanu-PF strongholds experienced high voter registration

3 hrs ago | 1016 Views

ZimAchievers South Africa unveil 2018 finalists

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Police use of force to disperse NUST students deplorable

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Bid to evict workers' spouse from protesting over outstanding salaries flops

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chigama's anthology examines the slipperiness of truth

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

MDC-T should be guided by their constitutions to avoid factionalism

4 hrs ago | 451 Views

War vets, Mthawakazi on kamikaze run

4 hrs ago | 856 Views

Tsvangirai estate revealed

5 hrs ago | 4453 Views

Chamisa speaks on military links

5 hrs ago | 5942 Views

'Mnangagwa has failed'

5 hrs ago | 1649 Views

ZBC journalists expose Zanu-PF leanings

5 hrs ago | 2314 Views

Mnangagwa flies stranded family home

5 hrs ago | 2700 Views

Mnangagwa to name 'patriotic' looters?

5 hrs ago | 1738 Views

War vets move to seize G40 farms

5 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Chamisa reaches out to Khupe

5 hrs ago | 3369 Views

Elizabeth holds private church service at Tsvangirai's home

5 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Nust, lecturers sign MoU

5 hrs ago | 328 Views

Khupe says 'dialogue can rescue MDC-T'

5 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Bulelani coronation match cancelled

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Man breaks into 12 houses at army barracks

5 hrs ago | 641 Views

Minister threaten doctors against going on strike

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mnangagwa's govt violates cultural rights

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Ndebele kingship should be resolved once and for all

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa to meet RBZ Governor over externalised monies

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

Electrification of NRZ rail network set for 2nd phase

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

Repatriation of smuggled children from SA shelved

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Small-scale miners ordered to pay rentals or lose claims

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

No friends in corruption fight, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 614 Views

How Mine FC has folded up

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa is declaring Mthwakazi independence

5 hrs ago | 591 Views

Johnny Clegg to perform in Zimbabwe for the first time in 10 years

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Chidhakwa, Gudyanga appear in court

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Tsvangirai ordained Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Chivayo project site shocks Parly team

5 hrs ago | 755 Views

Mnangagwa to imprison 'unrepentant' cash looters

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chiwenga assures investors

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Externalisers heed Mnangagwa call to return loot

5 hrs ago | 542 Views

Bring back our geisha and jade soaps

18 hrs ago | 4558 Views

Man rapes friend's sister

19 hrs ago | 4008 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days