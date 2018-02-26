Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man breaks into 12 houses at army barracks

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Lower Gweru allegedly broke into 12 houses at Lookout Masuku Barracks (formerly Imbizo Barracks) on the outskirts of Bulawayo and stole property worth more than $7 000.

Ashton Lovewell Moyo allegedly stole 18 cell-phones, six laptops, three television sets all valued at $7 192 from nine soldiers, two police officers and a teacher who all reside in the barracks.

Moyo who is facing 12 counts of unlawful entry and theft, pleaded guilty to 11 of the counts before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Gladmore Mushove.

He was remanded in custody to March 9 for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza alleged that between February last year and January this year, Moyo broke into 12 houses at the barracks and stole an assortment of goods all valued at $7 192.

The court heard that Moyo was arrested on February 2 for stocktheft and he then confessed to breaking into houses at the barracks and stealing the assortment of goods.

The stock theft case is still pending at the courts.

Source - chronicle
More on: #Army, #Break, #Houses

Comments

