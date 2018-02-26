Khupe says 'dialogue can rescue MDC-T'

News / National

by Staff reporter

EMBATTLED MDC-T deputy president Thokozani Khupe has insisted that she was still optimistic that her wrangle with acting president Nelson Chamisa over leadership of the opposition party could only be resolved by dialogue.Khupe made the remarks yesterday as the party's national council (NC) is expected to meet today to resolve the deadlock over the succession of late party leader Morgan Tsvangirai.Her statements followed a resolution adopted by MDC-T Bulawayo province on Tuesday re-affirming Khupe's nemesis, Chamisa, as the party's acting president.In a statement yesterday, Khupe - who has been boycotting MDC-T and MDC Alliance meetings claiming security fears - said she remained hopeful an amicable solution can be found to save the party from another split."Every effort is being made to come to an amicable solution that will return the party to constitutionalism as the basis for presenting an alternative government to the electorate," Khupe said through her personal assistant Witness Dube.Chamisa appears a foot ahead after getting endorsement from a recent NC meeting to take over the reins, while Khupe claims the same post on grounds she is the only elected VP.Khupe urged dialogue and a return to constitutionalism in resolving the dispute, and any other pressing matter affecting the opposition party."To that end, the party must always sanitise itself from clowning the ruling Zanu PF practices of elitist power grabs, violence, sexism, tribalism, and other disenfranchisement and discriminatory methods."MDC-T was formed as a social democratic party to bring about a positive change in the governance culture in Zimbabwe through strict adherence to the rule of law, constitutionalism and respect for the organs of state. This culture encapsulates all the keys to creating a free, democratic, prosperous, and peaceful Zimbabwe," Khupe said.Meanwhile, the MDC-T Bulawayo province has reiterated its support for Chamisa as the acting president during a provincial council meeting held on Tuesday."The Bulawayo provincial executive and the provincial women and youth wings have adopted the NC one resolution they passed and resolved that Chamisa is the effective acting president of the MDC-T for 12 months," provincial spokesperson Felix Magalela Mafa-Sibanda said.