Elizabeth holds private church service at Tsvangirai's home

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangrai's widow, Elizabeth Macheka, on Sunday held a private church service at the former Preme Minister's Highlands mansion in the absence of her in-laws and other family members.

Tsvangirai died two weeks ago after a long battle with colon cancer and was buried at his rural home in Buhera's Humanikwa village last Tuesday.

Macheka left Buhera the very day her husband was buried following a nasty fallout with the Tsvangirai family members.

She reportedly proceeded to Harare, where she organised a private church service largely attended by her Zanu PF friends.

The service was held on Sunday, three days after she locked her husband's children out of the Highlands mansions upon their return from Buhera to bury their father.

"It was a private function, I am surprised you are talking about it," Macheka said when contacted for comment yesterday.

But Tsvangirai's younger brother, Manase, said: "I am hearing it from you. We were not invited and, therefore, we did not attend. I was not even aware that there was a church service.

"We don't know what the service was all about. If it was about our brother, we should have been invited."

The service was reportedly to console her over the loss of her husband.

Sources who attended the service said: "The church service was private. Only Eliza's close friends, particularly from Zanu PF, and friends from her Roman Catholic Church attended. The place was guarded by soldiers and police officers."

Macheka's father, Joseph Macheka, is a Zanu PF national consultative assembly member and former Chitungwiza mayor.

Tsvangirai and Elizabeth were members of the Roman Catholic Way of the Way side Mt Pleasant parish, where the latter was a member of the Marian Guild.

Source - newsday

Comments

