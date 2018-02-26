War vets move to seize G40 farms

News / National

by Staff reporter

War veterans in Mashonaland East have resolved to repossess several farms allegedly invaded and seized from them by Zanu-PF's G40 members.A recent meeting of the Mashonaland East Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWA) heard that farms belonging to its members were illegally repossessed by G40 members between 2015 and 2016.According to minutes of the meeting, one of the farms repossessed belonged to ZNLWA spokesperson, Douglas Mahiya.During the meeting, the war veterans accused the then lands minister, Douglas Mombeshora, of illegally issuing offer letters for land occupied by ZNLWA members to G40 sympathisers."Most affected are farmers in the Beatrice farming area," part of the minutes in our possession read."In 2015 and 2016, war veterans were subjected to abuse as their farms were illegally repossessed on the instructions of then Minister of Lands and Rural Resettlement Douglas Mombeshora who was part of the G40 cabal."