Mnangagwa to name 'patriotic' looters?

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says he will, this Thursday, release the "long" list of "patriotic" Zimbabweans who have complied with his three-month ultimatum to repatriate millions of looted funds or face the music.

Mnangagwa said, days after his inauguration November last year, that all locals who voluntarily brought back the funds within the amnesty period will not be asked any questions relating on their loot.

The deadline was February 28.

The President said he was yet to check with Central Bank governor John Mangudya on who among an already drawn list of suspects heeded his call.

"I will be having a meeting with the Governor of the Reserve Bank tomorrow (Thursday) to look at the progress that has been made, the lack of progress that has been also made then we make a decision tomorrow after that meeting," Mnangagwa said Wednesday.

He added: "The last two briefings I was looking at the amounts that have come in and all that would be perhaps released tomorrow (Thursday), when I meet the governor tomorrow.

"During the course of the period I have looked twice at some patriotic comrades who have repatriated their funds back. But the list is too long."

Source - newzimbabwe

