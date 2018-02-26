ZBC journalists expose Zanu-PF leanings

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two journalists from the State-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) Tendai Munengwa and Andrew Neshamba, have set tongues wagging by running for political office while still being employed by the perennially loss-making parastatal.The scribes have been 'campaigning' on a ruling party ticket in rural Mt Darwin South constituency in Mashonaland Central even though dates for primary polls are still to be pronounced.ZBC has faced a barrage of criticism for partisan reporting in favour of Zanu PF, and lampooning rivals of the ruling party in its bulletins.