News / National
ZBC journalists expose Zanu-PF leanings
5 hrs ago | Views
Two journalists from the State-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) Tendai Munengwa and Andrew Neshamba, have set tongues wagging by running for political office while still being employed by the perennially loss-making parastatal.
The scribes have been 'campaigning' on a ruling party ticket in rural Mt Darwin South constituency in Mashonaland Central even though dates for primary polls are still to be pronounced.
ZBC has faced a barrage of criticism for partisan reporting in favour of Zanu PF, and lampooning rivals of the ruling party in its bulletins.
The scribes have been 'campaigning' on a ruling party ticket in rural Mt Darwin South constituency in Mashonaland Central even though dates for primary polls are still to be pronounced.
ZBC has faced a barrage of criticism for partisan reporting in favour of Zanu PF, and lampooning rivals of the ruling party in its bulletins.
Source - Daily News