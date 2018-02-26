News / National
'Mnangagwa has failed'
In spite of claims by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that his first 100 days in office have been successful, analysts are not convinced, citing the plight of the long-suffering majority of Zimbabwean which has remained unchanged.
Upon occupying the top job, the former long-time Mugabe ally promised to do things differently from his 94-year-old predecessor - blamed for ruining Zimbabwe's once-prosperous economy during his 37-year long barren rule.
In an inauguration speech - punctuated with promises of facilitating investment and business growth, re-engaging the international community and job creation -Mnangagwa gave himself 100 days to start working his ‘magic' in fixing Zimbabwe's broken economy.
