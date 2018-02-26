News / National
Chamisa speaks on military links
Nelson Chamisa, the interim MDC leader, has dismissed criticism that his swift ascension to the helm of the country's largest opposition party was part of a military project as 'highly offensive' and 'disgusting'.
The 40-year old MDC leader said the allegations were without basis and were a result of a strong candidate earning the seat of power amid a dirty war over control of the opposition party.
The backlash against Chamisa began after former president Robert Mugabe's nephew Patrick Zhuwao alleged that the barrister was a "Team Lacoste plant being used by the military to push for a postponement of the 2018 elections".
Source - Daily News