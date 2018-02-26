Chamisa speaks on military links

News / National

by Staff reporter

Nelson Chamisa, the interim MDC leader, has dismissed criticism that his swift ascension to the helm of the country's largest opposition party was part of a military project as 'highly offensive' and 'disgusting'.The 40-year old MDC leader said the allegations were without basis and were a result of a strong candidate earning the seat of power amid a dirty war over control of the opposition party.The backlash against Chamisa began after former president Robert Mugabe's nephew Patrick Zhuwao alleged that the barrister was a "Team Lacoste plant being used by the military to push for a postponement of the 2018 elections".