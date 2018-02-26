Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangirai estate revealed

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The late MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai's properties were revealed yesterday when his widow Ms Elizabeth Macheka registered his estate at the High Court as the fight for inheritance intensifies within the family, a few days after his death.

The properties listed by Ms Macheka did not include the Highlands mansion availed to Mr Tsvangirai by the Government where he was staying until he succumbed to colon cancer at a South African hospital.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Fridge on sale

Personalised diaries on sale

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Land rover freelander diesel manual

4roomed mpopoma


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ndebele Chiefs called for a meeting with July Moyo

1 hr ago | 910 Views

Mnangagwa to ban cargo road ban after rail revival

3 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Zimra can impound previously cleared goods

3 hrs ago | 1231 Views

'Mohadi must come out clean or resign'

3 hrs ago | 4627 Views

'Churches were given $1,5m to comply with NPRC programmes'

3 hrs ago | 613 Views

A disgrace to the Black race

3 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

3 hrs ago | 625 Views

There is no National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, says MRP

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

Terracotta company should desist from tribalism

3 hrs ago | 677 Views

'Open for business determined by free media,' argue Chin'ono - but more so now before elections

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

BVR stats show that Zanu-PF strongholds experienced high voter registration

3 hrs ago | 957 Views

ZimAchievers South Africa unveil 2018 finalists

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Police use of force to disperse NUST students deplorable

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Bid to evict workers' spouse from protesting over outstanding salaries flops

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

Chigama's anthology examines the slipperiness of truth

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

MDC-T should be guided by their constitutions to avoid factionalism

4 hrs ago | 437 Views

War vets, Mthawakazi on kamikaze run

4 hrs ago | 822 Views

Chamisa speaks on military links

5 hrs ago | 5783 Views

'Mnangagwa has failed'

5 hrs ago | 1633 Views

ZBC journalists expose Zanu-PF leanings

5 hrs ago | 2280 Views

Mnangagwa flies stranded family home

5 hrs ago | 2613 Views

Mnangagwa to name 'patriotic' looters?

5 hrs ago | 1706 Views

War vets move to seize G40 farms

5 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Chamisa reaches out to Khupe

5 hrs ago | 3252 Views

Elizabeth holds private church service at Tsvangirai's home

5 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Nust, lecturers sign MoU

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

Khupe says 'dialogue can rescue MDC-T'

5 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Bulelani coronation match cancelled

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Man breaks into 12 houses at army barracks

5 hrs ago | 636 Views

Whizkid appeals for assistance

5 hrs ago | 894 Views

Minister threaten doctors against going on strike

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa's govt violates cultural rights

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

Ndebele kingship should be resolved once and for all

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa to meet RBZ Governor over externalised monies

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

Electrification of NRZ rail network set for 2nd phase

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Repatriation of smuggled children from SA shelved

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Small-scale miners ordered to pay rentals or lose claims

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

No friends in corruption fight, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 596 Views

How Mine FC has folded up

5 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mnangagwa is declaring Mthwakazi independence

5 hrs ago | 572 Views

Johnny Clegg to perform in Zimbabwe for the first time in 10 years

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chidhakwa, Gudyanga appear in court

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Tsvangirai ordained Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Chivayo project site shocks Parly team

5 hrs ago | 732 Views

Mnangagwa to imprison 'unrepentant' cash looters

5 hrs ago | 469 Views

Chiwenga assures investors

5 hrs ago | 241 Views

Externalisers heed Mnangagwa call to return loot

5 hrs ago | 533 Views

Bring back our geisha and jade soaps

17 hrs ago | 4548 Views

Man rapes friend's sister

19 hrs ago | 4001 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days