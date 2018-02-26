Tsvangirai estate revealed

News / National

by Staff reporter

The late MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai's properties were revealed yesterday when his widow Ms Elizabeth Macheka registered his estate at the High Court as the fight for inheritance intensifies within the family, a few days after his death.The properties listed by Ms Macheka did not include the Highlands mansion availed to Mr Tsvangirai by the Government where he was staying until he succumbed to colon cancer at a South African hospital.