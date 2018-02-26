ZimAchievers South Africa unveil 2018 finalists

News / National

by Tidi Kwidini

Roll out the red carpet, the nominees for the 2018 South African edition of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards have been announced.Organisers of the high profile event announced over 60 nominees across 14 categories on Wednesday and voting will commence on Thursday 1 March for a month. Winners will be revealed at a gala dinner scheduled for 7 April in Sandton, Johannesburg.WorldRemit, Fastjet, Africa Medallion Group and Zimbabwe Consolidators were unveiled as the sponsors for the forthcoming edition.Lawrence Dube, ZAA South Africa's event director said the committee were happy to welcome on board three prominent brands who have a strong business and community presence, both nationally and internationally. Adding, that the diverse partnerships would only reinforce an already growing relationship with the Zimbabwean community on an International scale.WorldRemit, who are continuing to expand their services, have recently entered into a commercial partnership with top-tier English football side Arsenal and have become the first official online money transfer partner of the Premier League club.The global remittance's Chief Executive Officer, Ismail Ahmed said they were proud to be partnering up with the awards organisation once again and building on the same kind of community growth and engagement they have done previously."Our association with the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards indicates our joint vision to empower the various coteries or groups we work with and be part of the global work they are doing in inspiring and connecting Zimbabweans across the globe," he added.The awards ceremony, which includes a three course dinner, will take place at the Hilton hotel. Set among landscaped gardens and suburban surroundings, the venue is located just north of Johannesburg in the city's business district.Tickets are also on sale; and the comprehensive three-tier ticket campaign, introduced last year, has been implemented once again in response to positive feedback received about the special offer on tickets last year. They are being sold exclusively for R650.Meanwhile, nominations for the UK edition closed on Wednesday at midnight and nominees will be announced at a press conference in London on 8 March.The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards, first introduced in the UK in 2010 has gone on to become a highlight on the community calendar, internationally; bringing together business leaders and innovators from all sectors to celebrate the successes and attainments of people of Zimbabwean heritage living in the UK, South Africa, the United States and Australia. There are also plans to take the awards to Canada and Zimbabwe soon.The 2018 Nominees are:Large business of the yearDiaspora Infrastructure Development Group DIDGW ConsultingAsakhe Consulting engineersSmall to Medium business of the yearGrown OrganicsMagetsi AmagetsiGugu IntimatesLaureate Le Beauty TrainingStrategies Migration ServicesFemale EntrepreneurGugu Nkabinde – Gugu IntimatesLorraine Tatenda Marira - laureate le beauty trainingLorraine Sibanda – Michiko PR, Image & ConsultingSiphilisiwe Madonko – Pea's KitchenSusan Granger - Nubian QueenNyakalo Valela – The Moisture FactoryMale EntrepreneurMarcus RanceMunyaradzi NkomoTapiwa NjikizanaBakani NgulaniSimbarashe ChimhandambaProfessional of the YearTinashe Nyamudoka - Somelier the Test KitchenSibonile Dube – Coca Cola Head of CommunicationsChipo Mushwana- alpha code head of ecosystem development & strategyMandla Nkomo- Country Director Solidaridant Network Southern AfricaTsitsi Hatendi-Matsika -Head of Retail Investment at Barclays Africa Group LtdCommunity ChampionAnele Ndlovu-Zim SA forumShepherd Wazara – Youth leader/TrainerDr Cindy Van Zyl- Medical doctorPhephelaphi Dube- Director Centre for Constitutional RightsTawona M RanganawaCommunity OrganisationZim Global WomenYouth Village ZimbabweYoung Women in BusinessZim-SA ForumAcademic ExcellenceDr M Chapwanya- UPDr Colin Tinei Chasi –UJDr. Musawenkosi Donia SaurombeRodwell Makombe – UFS GwaqwaProfessor Tumai MuromboMedia PersonalityAncillar Mangena - Forbes/CBNCDorriane Sithole –Soweto TV/Havilla designsKim Jayde –MTVNkululeko Chunky Phiri - ActorSports PersonalityEvans Rusike Maritzburg FC strikerGeorge Chigova – Polokwane city keeperElvis "Bulawayo Bomber" Moyo – UFC fighterBiselele Tshamala- sharks & Zim SablesYoung AchieverShamiso Kumbirai - Engineer and Global Sharpers RepresentativeTyrone Magwagwa- Speaker/AuthorPauline Marere- Miss Universities SARutendo Samakande- Head girl St Thithians /Tour de maths Paris contestantTinashe Chipako - Winner 2018 SA Institute of Civil EngineersMusic ArtistYaka YakaNadia NakaiBekezelaQueen Anna ElevenMr KameraEvent of the YearOliver Mtukudzi Live in Capetown - Xtratime EntertainmentFinancial Indaba - Johannesburg - Emergent Capital PartnersJah Prayzah live in Johannesburg - Xtratime EntertainmentThe Diaspora 1st edition - 263 nightsPeople's ChoiceOliver 'Najesca' SiambolokaNadia NakaiBatsirai MasvingeHarold MoyoT'mulaWinston Blujay 'the instigator'