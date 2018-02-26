Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZimAchievers South Africa unveil 2018 finalists

by Tidi Kwidini
3 hrs ago | Views
Roll out the red carpet, the nominees for the 2018 South African edition of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards have been announced.

Organisers of the high profile event announced over 60 nominees across 14 categories on Wednesday and voting will commence on Thursday 1 March for a month. Winners will be revealed at a gala dinner scheduled for 7 April in Sandton, Johannesburg.

WorldRemit, Fastjet, Africa Medallion Group and Zimbabwe Consolidators were unveiled as the sponsors for the forthcoming edition.

Lawrence Dube, ZAA South Africa's event director said the committee were happy to welcome on board three prominent brands who have a strong business and community presence, both nationally and internationally. Adding, that the diverse partnerships would only reinforce an already growing relationship with the Zimbabwean community on an International scale.

WorldRemit, who are continuing to expand their services, have recently entered into a commercial partnership with top-tier English football side Arsenal and have become the first official online money transfer partner of the Premier League club.

The global remittance's Chief Executive Officer, Ismail Ahmed said they were proud to be partnering up with the awards organisation once again and building on the same kind of community growth and engagement they have done previously.

"Our association with the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards indicates our joint vision to empower the various coteries or groups we work with and be part of the global work they are doing in inspiring and connecting Zimbabweans across the globe," he added.

The awards ceremony, which includes a three course dinner, will take place at the Hilton hotel. Set among landscaped gardens and suburban surroundings, the venue is located just north of Johannesburg in the city's business district.
 
Tickets are also on sale; and the comprehensive three-tier ticket campaign, introduced last year, has been implemented once again in response to positive feedback received about the special offer on tickets last year. They are being sold exclusively for R650.

Meanwhile, nominations for the UK edition closed on Wednesday at midnight and nominees will be announced at a press conference in London on 8 March.

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards, first introduced in the UK in 2010 has gone on to become a highlight on the community calendar, internationally; bringing together business leaders and innovators from all sectors to celebrate the successes and attainments of people of Zimbabwean heritage living in the UK, South Africa, the United States and Australia. There are also plans to take the awards to Canada and Zimbabwe soon.

The 2018 Nominees are:

Large business of the year
Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group DIDG
W Consulting
Asakhe Consulting engineers

Small to Medium business of the year
Grown Organics
Magetsi Amagetsi
Gugu Intimates
Laureate Le Beauty Training
Strategies Migration Services

Female Entrepreneur
Gugu Nkabinde – Gugu Intimates
Lorraine Tatenda Marira - laureate le beauty training
Lorraine Sibanda – Michiko PR, Image & Consulting
Siphilisiwe Madonko – Pea's Kitchen
Susan Granger - Nubian Queen
Nyakalo Valela – The Moisture Factory

Male Entrepreneur
Marcus Rance
Munyaradzi Nkomo
Tapiwa Njikizana
Bakani Ngulani
Simbarashe Chimhandamba

Professional of the Year
Tinashe Nyamudoka - Somelier the Test Kitchen
Sibonile Dube – Coca Cola Head of Communications
Chipo Mushwana- alpha code head of ecosystem development & strategy
Mandla Nkomo- Country Director Solidaridant Network Southern Africa
Tsitsi Hatendi-Matsika -Head of Retail Investment at Barclays Africa Group Ltd

Community Champion
Anele Ndlovu-Zim SA forum
Shepherd Wazara – Youth leader/Trainer
Dr Cindy Van Zyl- Medical doctor
Phephelaphi Dube- Director Centre for Constitutional Rights
Tawona M Ranganawa

Community Organisation
Zim Global Women
Youth Village Zimbabwe
Young Women in Business
Zim-SA Forum

Academic Excellence
Dr M Chapwanya- UP
Dr Colin Tinei Chasi –UJ
Dr. Musawenkosi Donia Saurombe
Rodwell Makombe – UFS Gwaqwa
Professor Tumai Murombo

Media Personality
Ancillar Mangena - Forbes/CBNC
Dorriane Sithole –Soweto TV/Havilla designs
Kim Jayde –MTV
Nkululeko Chunky Phiri - Actor


Sports Personality
Evans Rusike Maritzburg FC striker
George Chigova – Polokwane city keeper
Elvis "Bulawayo Bomber" Moyo – UFC fighter
Biselele Tshamala- sharks & Zim Sables


Young Achiever
Shamiso Kumbirai - Engineer and Global Sharpers Representative
Tyrone Magwagwa- Speaker/Author
Pauline Marere- Miss Universities SA
Rutendo Samakande- Head girl St Thithians /Tour de maths Paris contestant
Tinashe Chipako - Winner 2018 SA Institute of Civil Engineers

Music Artist
Yaka Yaka
Nadia Nakai
Bekezela
Queen Anna Eleven
Mr Kamera

Event of the Year
Oliver Mtukudzi Live in Capetown - Xtratime Entertainment
Financial Indaba - Johannesburg - Emergent Capital Partners
Jah Prayzah live in Johannesburg - Xtratime Entertainment
The Diaspora 1st edition - 263 nights

People's Choice
Oliver 'Najesca' Siamboloka
Nadia Nakai
Batsirai Masvinge
Harold Moyo
T'mula
Winston Blujay 'the instigator'

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Tidi Kwidini

Comments

Smartphones

Land rover freelander diesel manual

House to rent

Quinnington house

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

4roomed mpopoma

3 bedroom house in masasa park

Flat to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ndebele Chiefs called for a meeting with July Moyo

1 hr ago | 837 Views

Mnangagwa to ban cargo road ban after rail revival

2 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Zimra can impound previously cleared goods

3 hrs ago | 1198 Views

'Mohadi must come out clean or resign'

3 hrs ago | 4503 Views

'Churches were given $1,5m to comply with NPRC programmes'

3 hrs ago | 593 Views

A disgrace to the Black race

3 hrs ago | 997 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

3 hrs ago | 596 Views

There is no National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, says MRP

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Terracotta company should desist from tribalism

3 hrs ago | 659 Views

'Open for business determined by free media,' argue Chin'ono - but more so now before elections

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

BVR stats show that Zanu-PF strongholds experienced high voter registration

3 hrs ago | 924 Views

Police use of force to disperse NUST students deplorable

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Bid to evict workers' spouse from protesting over outstanding salaries flops

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

Chigama's anthology examines the slipperiness of truth

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

MDC-T should be guided by their constitutions to avoid factionalism

4 hrs ago | 432 Views

War vets, Mthawakazi on kamikaze run

4 hrs ago | 814 Views

Tsvangirai estate revealed

5 hrs ago | 4312 Views

Chamisa speaks on military links

5 hrs ago | 5706 Views

'Mnangagwa has failed'

5 hrs ago | 1618 Views

ZBC journalists expose Zanu-PF leanings

5 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Mnangagwa flies stranded family home

5 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Mnangagwa to name 'patriotic' looters?

5 hrs ago | 1688 Views

War vets move to seize G40 farms

5 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Chamisa reaches out to Khupe

5 hrs ago | 3211 Views

Elizabeth holds private church service at Tsvangirai's home

5 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Nust, lecturers sign MoU

5 hrs ago | 317 Views

Khupe says 'dialogue can rescue MDC-T'

5 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Bulelani coronation match cancelled

5 hrs ago | 328 Views

Man breaks into 12 houses at army barracks

5 hrs ago | 626 Views

Whizkid appeals for assistance

5 hrs ago | 881 Views

Minister threaten doctors against going on strike

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa's govt violates cultural rights

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

Ndebele kingship should be resolved once and for all

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa to meet RBZ Governor over externalised monies

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Electrification of NRZ rail network set for 2nd phase

5 hrs ago | 350 Views

Repatriation of smuggled children from SA shelved

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Small-scale miners ordered to pay rentals or lose claims

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

No friends in corruption fight, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 591 Views

How Mine FC has folded up

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mnangagwa is declaring Mthwakazi independence

5 hrs ago | 562 Views

Johnny Clegg to perform in Zimbabwe for the first time in 10 years

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chidhakwa, Gudyanga appear in court

5 hrs ago | 213 Views

Tsvangirai ordained Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Chivayo project site shocks Parly team

5 hrs ago | 719 Views

Mnangagwa to imprison 'unrepentant' cash looters

5 hrs ago | 462 Views

Chiwenga assures investors

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Externalisers heed Mnangagwa call to return loot

5 hrs ago | 529 Views

Bring back our geisha and jade soaps

17 hrs ago | 4540 Views

Man rapes friend's sister

19 hrs ago | 3994 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days