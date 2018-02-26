News / National
ZimAchievers South Africa unveil 2018 finalists
Roll out the red carpet, the nominees for the 2018 South African edition of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards have been announced.
Organisers of the high profile event announced over 60 nominees across 14 categories on Wednesday and voting will commence on Thursday 1 March for a month. Winners will be revealed at a gala dinner scheduled for 7 April in Sandton, Johannesburg.
WorldRemit, Fastjet, Africa Medallion Group and Zimbabwe Consolidators were unveiled as the sponsors for the forthcoming edition.
Lawrence Dube, ZAA South Africa's event director said the committee were happy to welcome on board three prominent brands who have a strong business and community presence, both nationally and internationally. Adding, that the diverse partnerships would only reinforce an already growing relationship with the Zimbabwean community on an International scale.
WorldRemit, who are continuing to expand their services, have recently entered into a commercial partnership with top-tier English football side Arsenal and have become the first official online money transfer partner of the Premier League club.
The global remittance's Chief Executive Officer, Ismail Ahmed said they were proud to be partnering up with the awards organisation once again and building on the same kind of community growth and engagement they have done previously.
"Our association with the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards indicates our joint vision to empower the various coteries or groups we work with and be part of the global work they are doing in inspiring and connecting Zimbabweans across the globe," he added.
The awards ceremony, which includes a three course dinner, will take place at the Hilton hotel. Set among landscaped gardens and suburban surroundings, the venue is located just north of Johannesburg in the city's business district.
Tickets are also on sale; and the comprehensive three-tier ticket campaign, introduced last year, has been implemented once again in response to positive feedback received about the special offer on tickets last year. They are being sold exclusively for R650.
Meanwhile, nominations for the UK edition closed on Wednesday at midnight and nominees will be announced at a press conference in London on 8 March.
The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards, first introduced in the UK in 2010 has gone on to become a highlight on the community calendar, internationally; bringing together business leaders and innovators from all sectors to celebrate the successes and attainments of people of Zimbabwean heritage living in the UK, South Africa, the United States and Australia. There are also plans to take the awards to Canada and Zimbabwe soon.
The 2018 Nominees are:
Large business of the year
Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group DIDG
W Consulting
Asakhe Consulting engineers
Small to Medium business of the year
Grown Organics
Magetsi Amagetsi
Gugu Intimates
Laureate Le Beauty Training
Strategies Migration Services
Female Entrepreneur
Gugu Nkabinde – Gugu Intimates
Lorraine Tatenda Marira - laureate le beauty training
Lorraine Sibanda – Michiko PR, Image & Consulting
Siphilisiwe Madonko – Pea's Kitchen
Susan Granger - Nubian Queen
Nyakalo Valela – The Moisture Factory
Male Entrepreneur
Marcus Rance
Munyaradzi Nkomo
Tapiwa Njikizana
Bakani Ngulani
Simbarashe Chimhandamba
Professional of the Year
Tinashe Nyamudoka - Somelier the Test Kitchen
Sibonile Dube – Coca Cola Head of Communications
Chipo Mushwana- alpha code head of ecosystem development & strategy
Mandla Nkomo- Country Director Solidaridant Network Southern Africa
Tsitsi Hatendi-Matsika -Head of Retail Investment at Barclays Africa Group Ltd
Community Champion
Anele Ndlovu-Zim SA forum
Shepherd Wazara – Youth leader/Trainer
Dr Cindy Van Zyl- Medical doctor
Phephelaphi Dube- Director Centre for Constitutional Rights
Tawona M Ranganawa
Community Organisation
Zim Global Women
Youth Village Zimbabwe
Young Women in Business
Zim-SA Forum
Academic Excellence
Dr M Chapwanya- UP
Dr Colin Tinei Chasi –UJ
Dr. Musawenkosi Donia Saurombe
Rodwell Makombe – UFS Gwaqwa
Professor Tumai Murombo
Media Personality
Ancillar Mangena - Forbes/CBNC
Dorriane Sithole –Soweto TV/Havilla designs
Kim Jayde –MTV
Nkululeko Chunky Phiri - Actor
Sports Personality
Evans Rusike Maritzburg FC striker
George Chigova – Polokwane city keeper
Elvis "Bulawayo Bomber" Moyo – UFC fighter
Biselele Tshamala- sharks & Zim Sables
Young Achiever
Shamiso Kumbirai - Engineer and Global Sharpers Representative
Tyrone Magwagwa- Speaker/Author
Pauline Marere- Miss Universities SA
Rutendo Samakande- Head girl St Thithians /Tour de maths Paris contestant
Tinashe Chipako - Winner 2018 SA Institute of Civil Engineers
Music Artist
Yaka Yaka
Nadia Nakai
Bekezela
Queen Anna Eleven
Mr Kamera
Event of the Year
Oliver Mtukudzi Live in Capetown - Xtratime Entertainment
Financial Indaba - Johannesburg - Emergent Capital Partners
Jah Prayzah live in Johannesburg - Xtratime Entertainment
The Diaspora 1st edition - 263 nights
People's Choice
Oliver 'Najesca' Siamboloka
Nadia Nakai
Batsirai Masvinge
Harold Moyo
T'mula
Winston Blujay 'the instigator'
Source - Tidi Kwidini