BVR stats show that Zanu-PF strongholds experienced high voter registration

by Stephen Jakes

LATEST Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Biometric Voter Registration Statistics show that Zanu-PF Strongholds have been registering exponentially higher voter registrations.As the BVR programmes come to an end Zanu-PF strongholds have registered close to an average of 80%. We would like to thank our progressive forces on the ground for the huge success in mobilizing our structures to register to vote."Apa Ndipo panorohwa Politics dzese kwete paFacebook or twitter and the Revolutionary Party is very much aware of this Ground game with our ground revolutionary forces having successfully marshalled our structure to gear for landslide victory! This just gives me confidence that Zanu-PF is headed for landslide victory again. Just closely look at the numbers released by ZEC recently.For those who cant easily interprete the ZEC BVR Statistics, here is a summary of the findings:1) All Zanu-PF Strongholds have registered above the National average (as shown in column five the National average registration is currently standing at 73.5%) and all the Zanu-PF strongholds have registered above this!2) All Zanu-PF strongholds have registered beyond the Party own internal targets!3) All Zanu-PF strongholds have registered close to Harare figures. This is despite the fact that Harare has a population of prospective voters which is two times their populations! For example Midlands, President Mnangagwa's Home province has registered 725 000 of its 865 000 projected voters. While Harare whose projected voters stands at 1 300 000 has only registered 849 000.REMEMBER VOTER REGISTRATION IS ALMOST COMPLETE and the process is now only waiting for a Presidential proclamation of Election dates and the official announcement of the Nomination courts! THIS MEANS FROM A STATISTICAL POINT OF VIEW, Zanu-PF IS RUNNING ON AN 80 TO 90% ABOVE THE REGRESSION ANALYSIS LINE!4) MDC stronghold provinces (mainly Bulawayo and Harare) have registered figures far below the National average! For example, Bulawayo and Harare have registered a mere 59% and 63% of their projected voters. The National average is standing at 73% (column 5).It is important to note that the registration process will end any day from now depending on when the President decides to announce the election dates. This makes sense why these strongholds are registering very low turnouts considering the recent events in that factional party. We actually expect even those few who have already registered to stay away on voting day particularly Bulawayo whose leaders have been called dissidents by Chamisa supporters. they would want to prove a point to these MDC Shonas that they have sustained the party even in time of Zanu-PF victories.Now when you see MDC rallies in Harare just show them these figures. Half of their supporters are not registered to vote and they are the ones who will be shouting rigging rigging after election results.Zanu-PF is delighted of these numbers and at National Political, Provisional, districts and Branch and cells commissariat departments we continue to closely monitor these numbers!