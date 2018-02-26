Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

There is no National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, says MRP

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
Headlines of print media screamed today of the incident of Mthwakazi people led by MRP disrupting the NPRC meeting in Lupane.

Mthwakazi Republic Party said they would like to correct this misinformation to the public.

"Mthwakazi Republic Party disrupted a meeting of a gang of Zanu-PF thugs coming to Matabeleland a for selfish election gimmick disguised as a Commission. If this evil gang was a real Commission, they should have now gone back to their handlers and told them of the concern of the people of Mthwakazi over the ethnic, geographical and political connotations attached to it," said the party.

"The arrogance of this Zanu-PF Commission, clearly shows that it is on a political mission supervised by the commiserate of Zanu. We urge our people to open their eyes and guard against being deceived by the Harare administration again. It has reached our attention that this commission has been timed and constituted for the same reasons as those of the year 2000 referendum. One of the objectives is to measure the support base and sentiment of the people of Mthwakazi. We are also privy to the information that this commission is a gimmick and public relations program  to lure Mthwakazi voters into believing that Emmerson Mnangagwa has reformed."

The party said this commission will not give up because it is on that mission and it has to be accomplished.

"In our engagement with the people of Lupane, they were unambiguous on their resentment of this evil Commission. We are sorry for the few Zanu-PF sympathisers who had attended the function, but we can not fail to defend our parents and children because of a few Zanu-PF apologists," said the party.

"We are also dismayed by the blatant lies by the Chronicle that our members described our chief Manyenyeza as drunk. In fact it is their journalist Leonard Ncube who was drunk to the point of hearing non existent statements. Our members were well behaved and interacted well with the chief who thanked Mthwakazi Republic Party  for representing the aspirations of the people, as the voice of the voiceless."

"We will continue to defend our people. We are sick and tired of Shona people telling us on how to manage our affairs. We are the only party that will solve the issue of tribalism that the shona system does not want, talked of, while it is being executed on our people. A tribalist is a person who refuses someone the right to speak of, or defend his tribe against segregation and oppression," it added.

The party said the big question that begs an answer is, what is difficult with appointing an independent commission headed by an international judge, assisted by church led organizations?.

"The answer is simple, such a commission will not be coerced into concealing the damming findings on Gukurahundi. Why can't the Shona people allow Mthwakazi people to solve things their own way?. If this is impeded by the issue of resources, we are prepared as victims of Gukurahundi to petition the United Nations to fund that Commission.We are noting a trend by some of our Mthwakazi pastors meddling in these political shenanigans of Zanu-PF. We plead with them to desist from such tendencies. Most did during the pre independence struggle, but the colonial regime was eventually defeated," MRP said.

"We call to all youths in schools, university and  wherever they are to defend the future of Mthakazi. The future is yours. Fighting for your freedom is not tribalism, but your right. We welcome you in Mthwakazi Republic Party. Come and contribute to the economic and political  freedom of our land."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Quinnington house

Fridge on sale

Personalised diaries on sale

Flat to rent

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

4roomed mpopoma

House to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ndebele Chiefs called for a meeting with July Moyo

1 hr ago | 1042 Views

Mnangagwa to ban cargo road ban after rail revival

3 hrs ago | 2197 Views

Zimra can impound previously cleared goods

3 hrs ago | 1313 Views

'Mohadi must come out clean or resign'

3 hrs ago | 4891 Views

'Churches were given $1,5m to comply with NPRC programmes'

3 hrs ago | 643 Views

A disgrace to the Black race

3 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

3 hrs ago | 664 Views

Terracotta company should desist from tribalism

3 hrs ago | 701 Views

'Open for business determined by free media,' argue Chin'ono - but more so now before elections

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

BVR stats show that Zanu-PF strongholds experienced high voter registration

3 hrs ago | 1014 Views

ZimAchievers South Africa unveil 2018 finalists

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Police use of force to disperse NUST students deplorable

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Bid to evict workers' spouse from protesting over outstanding salaries flops

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chigama's anthology examines the slipperiness of truth

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

MDC-T should be guided by their constitutions to avoid factionalism

4 hrs ago | 451 Views

War vets, Mthawakazi on kamikaze run

4 hrs ago | 855 Views

Tsvangirai estate revealed

5 hrs ago | 4453 Views

Chamisa speaks on military links

5 hrs ago | 5940 Views

'Mnangagwa has failed'

5 hrs ago | 1648 Views

ZBC journalists expose Zanu-PF leanings

5 hrs ago | 2313 Views

Mnangagwa flies stranded family home

5 hrs ago | 2695 Views

Mnangagwa to name 'patriotic' looters?

5 hrs ago | 1737 Views

War vets move to seize G40 farms

5 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Chamisa reaches out to Khupe

5 hrs ago | 3366 Views

Elizabeth holds private church service at Tsvangirai's home

5 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Nust, lecturers sign MoU

5 hrs ago | 327 Views

Khupe says 'dialogue can rescue MDC-T'

5 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Bulelani coronation match cancelled

5 hrs ago | 344 Views

Man breaks into 12 houses at army barracks

5 hrs ago | 641 Views

Whizkid appeals for assistance

5 hrs ago | 923 Views

Minister threaten doctors against going on strike

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mnangagwa's govt violates cultural rights

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Ndebele kingship should be resolved once and for all

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa to meet RBZ Governor over externalised monies

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

Electrification of NRZ rail network set for 2nd phase

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

Repatriation of smuggled children from SA shelved

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Small-scale miners ordered to pay rentals or lose claims

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

No friends in corruption fight, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 613 Views

How Mine FC has folded up

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa is declaring Mthwakazi independence

5 hrs ago | 589 Views

Johnny Clegg to perform in Zimbabwe for the first time in 10 years

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Chidhakwa, Gudyanga appear in court

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Tsvangirai ordained Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Chivayo project site shocks Parly team

5 hrs ago | 755 Views

Mnangagwa to imprison 'unrepentant' cash looters

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chiwenga assures investors

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Externalisers heed Mnangagwa call to return loot

5 hrs ago | 542 Views

Bring back our geisha and jade soaps

18 hrs ago | 4558 Views

Man rapes friend's sister

19 hrs ago | 4007 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days