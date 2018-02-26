Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mohadi must come out clean or resign'

by Stephen Jakes
An MDC official Bekezela Fuzwayo has challenged Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to come clean over the picture of him and a school girl which has gone viral on social media

"Mohadi must come out clean or resign. Prima facie evidence suggests that there is something seriously wrong in this picture. This is Vice President Kembo Mohadi grabbing a school girl in a very suggestive way. Indeed it may be a relative of the Vice President that's a possibility and similarly so, speculators may be justified to believe mischief on the part of the Vice President," Fuzwayo said.

"Because of the rate at which big political "chefs" are reported to be seen abusing young girls using their social status it is highly difficult to give Vice President Mohadi a benefit of the doubt on the relation with the young girl. The most logical and easiest thing is for the Vice President to take this matter very seriously and come out in open and not only tell the country and the world but also prove who the school girl is and why he would find himself in such a compromising position with her."



He said if he fails to convince us on the issue, it's definitely time for him to resign from his position as Vice President.

"If he does not find it prudent on him to clear this issue, I implore our parliamentarians to force him to speak on this issue and clear his name to the nation. We can not as a nation just let it be when the second citizen of the country remains doubtful in our minds," he said.

However, in damage control another picture of Mohadi with relatives who include the same girl has been posted on Facebook to show that he was not playing adultery game with the girl.



Source - Byo24News
Most Popular In 7 Days