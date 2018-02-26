Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra can impound previously cleared goods

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE High Court has ruled in favour of post-clearance audits by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), a decision that will allow the tax collector to impound previously cleared goods in cases of underpayment of duty.

Masvingo High Court judge, Justice Joseph Mafusire, made the ruling in three cases involving vehicles that had been under-valued in a bid to cheat the tax collector.

Main Road Motors, Sylvia Choruwa and Patrick Muguti, who imported vehicles in November 2015, March 2016 and October 2016 respectively, had challenged the legality of ZIMRA's decision to impound their vehicles, demanding additional duties after post-clearance audits.

In the three separate cases, which Mafusire treated as one, the three applicants argued that once the vehicles had been cleared and released to them, they had become their personal property and any attempt to seize and or embargo them as ZIMRA had done was unlawful, because such conduct violated their inalienable right to property as enshrined in Section 71 of the Constitution.

ZIMRA justified its actions based on Section 192 (1) of the Customs Act, which allows for the seizure of goods discovered to have been improperly cleared within a period of six years from date of importation.

However, the authority argued that the three cases should not be heard by the court on technical grounds.

The first was that the three had not given the requisite 60-day notice required by the law before suing a State institution. The second was that the three applicants had not challenged the authority's actions within the fixed time of eight weeks from the time the cause for action arose. The third was that the applicants had approached the courts with "dirty hands" because they had violated the fiscal principle that says pay-now-and-argue-later by approaching the courts when the demanded amounts had not been settled.

The court agreed that all the three applicants were time barred because they had approached the courts more than six months later, in addition to running afoul of the other two technical objections raised by ZIMRA's lawyers.

"Statutes of limitation are a common factor of legal life the world over. The law helps the vigilant, not the sluggard. The rationale for the existence of such limitations is expediency. It is logical and practical that civil suits be brought within certain time frames," Mafusire ruled as he dismissed the applications.

The judge also ruled that ZIMRA's actions did not in any way infringe on the constitutional rights of the applicants.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - fingaz
More on: #Zimra, #Impound, #Goods

Comments

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Personalised diaries on sale

Smart phones, best deals

Flat to rent

Laptops

Richmond hse on 1 acre

House to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ndebele Chiefs called for a meeting with July Moyo

1 hr ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa to ban cargo road ban after rail revival

3 hrs ago | 2184 Views

'Mohadi must come out clean or resign'

3 hrs ago | 4875 Views

'Churches were given $1,5m to comply with NPRC programmes'

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

A disgrace to the Black race

3 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

3 hrs ago | 663 Views

There is no National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, says MRP

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Terracotta company should desist from tribalism

3 hrs ago | 698 Views

'Open for business determined by free media,' argue Chin'ono - but more so now before elections

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

BVR stats show that Zanu-PF strongholds experienced high voter registration

3 hrs ago | 1013 Views

ZimAchievers South Africa unveil 2018 finalists

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Police use of force to disperse NUST students deplorable

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Bid to evict workers' spouse from protesting over outstanding salaries flops

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Chigama's anthology examines the slipperiness of truth

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

MDC-T should be guided by their constitutions to avoid factionalism

4 hrs ago | 451 Views

War vets, Mthawakazi on kamikaze run

4 hrs ago | 853 Views

Tsvangirai estate revealed

5 hrs ago | 4447 Views

Chamisa speaks on military links

5 hrs ago | 5933 Views

'Mnangagwa has failed'

5 hrs ago | 1647 Views

ZBC journalists expose Zanu-PF leanings

5 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Mnangagwa flies stranded family home

5 hrs ago | 2684 Views

Mnangagwa to name 'patriotic' looters?

5 hrs ago | 1735 Views

War vets move to seize G40 farms

5 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Chamisa reaches out to Khupe

5 hrs ago | 3359 Views

Elizabeth holds private church service at Tsvangirai's home

5 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Nust, lecturers sign MoU

5 hrs ago | 327 Views

Khupe says 'dialogue can rescue MDC-T'

5 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Bulelani coronation match cancelled

5 hrs ago | 344 Views

Man breaks into 12 houses at army barracks

5 hrs ago | 641 Views

Whizkid appeals for assistance

5 hrs ago | 921 Views

Minister threaten doctors against going on strike

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mnangagwa's govt violates cultural rights

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

Ndebele kingship should be resolved once and for all

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa to meet RBZ Governor over externalised monies

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

Electrification of NRZ rail network set for 2nd phase

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

Repatriation of smuggled children from SA shelved

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Small-scale miners ordered to pay rentals or lose claims

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

No friends in corruption fight, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 613 Views

How Mine FC has folded up

5 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mnangagwa is declaring Mthwakazi independence

5 hrs ago | 588 Views

Johnny Clegg to perform in Zimbabwe for the first time in 10 years

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chidhakwa, Gudyanga appear in court

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Tsvangirai ordained Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Chivayo project site shocks Parly team

5 hrs ago | 755 Views

Mnangagwa to imprison 'unrepentant' cash looters

5 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chiwenga assures investors

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Externalisers heed Mnangagwa call to return loot

5 hrs ago | 542 Views

Bring back our geisha and jade soaps

18 hrs ago | 4558 Views

Man rapes friend's sister

19 hrs ago | 4007 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days