Ndebele Chiefs called for a meeting with July Moyo

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has dispatched his Local Government and Home Affairs ministers to meet with traditional chiefs from the Matabeleland region to discuss government's ban on the revival of the Ndebele monarchy.Ministers July Moyo and Obert Mpofu will meet the chiefs at the Mhlahlandlela Government Complex in Bulawayo on March 2.July Moyo, a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is the current Minister of Local Government Public Works and National Housing blocked the coronation of the 'Ndebele King' Bulelani Collins Khumalo.