Mujuru attacks 'old new dispensation'

News / National

by Staff reporter

People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC) President Joyce Mujuru last week said Robert Mugabe might have been toppled from power but the new administration remains his sparkling mirror image.Mujuru made the comments while addressing People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC) aspiring candidates at Midlands Hotel last week.She warned the people of Zimbabwe not to be fooled by messages of a 'new dispensation' saying it was all empty talk as the systems created by former president Mugabe were still intact."I stand before you in an era where Mugabe is no longer President. There are however still issues on the means by which the new President came about."The removal of Mugabe did not result in the elimination of his regime's systems that we have been fighting all along as the opposition. We still have a dishonorable system of governance which the PRC is here to remove," Mujuru said.She encouraged the gathered aspiring candidates to remain focused in order to lead the coalition to victory."If we are to win this election as PRC, we should remain focused and determined to hold the nation together when we become the ruling party. Whatever you do as an individual, be a nation builder. Let's therefore commit ourselves to serving the people of Zimbabwe," Mujuru said.She praised the recent meeting held by different opposition political actors in Cape Town, South Africa, to try and achieve unity ahead of the elections, saying she learnt a lot at the gathering."We are different groupings aiming to travel one road. Having different policies, backgrounds and many other differences is the reason we had to seek advice from our friends on how to create a bond through the election and, more so, when we get into government," Mujuru said.