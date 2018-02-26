News / National
Peter Zwide files court application to stop Bulelani coronation
11 hrs ago | Views
THE newly appointed King Lobengula Nyamande II, Mr Peter Zwide kaLanga Khumalo has filed a high court application to stop the coronation of King Lobengula ll, CITE reported.
Khumalo is represented by Ncube Attorneys.
In the application, the crown council chairperson Chief Mathema is cited as the first respondent, the Royal Crown Trust at second respondent and Bulelani Khumalo as the third respondent.
In his founding affidavit, Peter Khumalo said he was rightful heir to the throne and he awaits his coronation.
"The restoration process, through a meeting called for that purpose, required the identification of a person that qualified for succession into the Ndebele royalty.
"King Lobengula`s various houses were represented in this discussion. These were Nyamande, Mhlambi, Njube and Sidojiwe. King Lobengula`s Sintinga house was not represented," said Khumalo.
"In all these meetings Bulelani and myself were in attendance and participated. It is critical to note that Bulelani Khumalo in fact disassociated himself from the claims to the Ndebele kingship`s throne".
Peter Khumalo said if the coronation ceremony was to be allowed to proceed it will prejudice him of his right to the throne.
"I have a reasonable apprehension that the respondents will seek to proceed with this unlawful process that they have embarked on to my absolute prejudice as well those people falling within my jurisdiction
"I seek an order an interdict forbidding the respondents from in anyway installing Bulelani Khumalo as King of the Ndebele people on the 3rd of March 2018 or any other day," said Khumalo.
The respondents have 14 days to file their response.
The matter comes ahead of the coronation ceremony of Mr Bulelani Colin Khumalo, who too is claiming the throne.
The ceremony had been earmarked for Saturday at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.
July Moyo, a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is the current Minister of Local Government Public Works and National Housing blocked the coronation of the 'Ndebele King' Bulelani Collins Khumalo.
Mnangagwa has dispatched his Local Government and Home Affairs ministers to meet with traditional chiefs from the Matabeleland region to discuss government's ban on the revival of the Ndebele monarchy.
Ministers July Moyo and Obert Mpofu will meet the chiefs at the Mhlahlandlela Government Complex in Bulawayo on March 2.
Khumalo is represented by Ncube Attorneys.
In the application, the crown council chairperson Chief Mathema is cited as the first respondent, the Royal Crown Trust at second respondent and Bulelani Khumalo as the third respondent.
In his founding affidavit, Peter Khumalo said he was rightful heir to the throne and he awaits his coronation.
"The restoration process, through a meeting called for that purpose, required the identification of a person that qualified for succession into the Ndebele royalty.
"King Lobengula`s various houses were represented in this discussion. These were Nyamande, Mhlambi, Njube and Sidojiwe. King Lobengula`s Sintinga house was not represented," said Khumalo.
"In all these meetings Bulelani and myself were in attendance and participated. It is critical to note that Bulelani Khumalo in fact disassociated himself from the claims to the Ndebele kingship`s throne".
Peter Khumalo said if the coronation ceremony was to be allowed to proceed it will prejudice him of his right to the throne.
"I seek an order an interdict forbidding the respondents from in anyway installing Bulelani Khumalo as King of the Ndebele people on the 3rd of March 2018 or any other day," said Khumalo.
The respondents have 14 days to file their response.
The matter comes ahead of the coronation ceremony of Mr Bulelani Colin Khumalo, who too is claiming the throne.
The ceremony had been earmarked for Saturday at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.
July Moyo, a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is the current Minister of Local Government Public Works and National Housing blocked the coronation of the 'Ndebele King' Bulelani Collins Khumalo.
Mnangagwa has dispatched his Local Government and Home Affairs ministers to meet with traditional chiefs from the Matabeleland region to discuss government's ban on the revival of the Ndebele monarchy.
Ministers July Moyo and Obert Mpofu will meet the chiefs at the Mhlahlandlela Government Complex in Bulawayo on March 2.
Source - CITE