Bulelani faction to approach the courts on Ndebele king coronation
10 hrs ago | Views
The Crown Council, the organisers of the ceremony to install Prince Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo as the new 'Ndebele king', will lodge an urgent chamber application following government's decision to ban the coronation ceremony, CITE reported.
Crown Prince Bulelani Khumalo was expected to be crowned the new 'Ndebele king' at a colourful ceremony at Babourfields Stadium on Saturday.
Responding to the ban, the Crown Council spokesperson Mr Effie Ncube told CITE that they will appeal the ban at the Bulawayo High Court, adding that the coronation of the 33 year old Crown Prince was meant to go ahead despite the ban.
Listen to the audio below.
The throne which left vacant by King Lobengula in 1893 has caused friction in the royal Khumalo clan with three member of the family claiming to be the rightful heirs to the throne.
In September last year, South African based Stanley Raphael Khumalo declared himself King Mzilikazi II while Peter Zwide KaLanga Khumalo imposed himself as King Nyamande Lobengula II early February.
Meanwhile, government has called for a meeting with all traditional chiefs in Matabeleland to address the revival of the Ndebele monarchy.
The meeting which will be jointly chaired by Local Government Minister July Moyo and his Home Affairs counterpart Obert Mpofu will be held in Bulawayo on March 2.
"The Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing and the Minister of Home Affairshave jointly organised a meeting with all Chiefs for Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North at 1000 hours on the 2nd of March 2018 at PA (Provincial Administrator) Bulawayo Metropolitan office to convey the message from the Presidency," wrote Minister July Moyo, in a letter addressed to the President of the Chiefs Council, Fortune Charumbira.
The meeting will also be attended by Ministers of State for the three Matabeleland provinces and their respective Provincial Administrators.
Source - CITE