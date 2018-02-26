Masarira sues Mnangagwa over Zimbabwe coup

News / National

by Staff reporter

FIREBRAND activist and aspiring MP for Harare Central Linda Masarira is this Thursday filing a High Court challenge against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule which she insists came through a coup.According to NewZimbabwe.com, Masarira is filing the challenge in her personal capacity and through her Revolutionary Freedom Fighters group.She is also joined in the court action by one Vusumuzi Sibanda and activist Bongani Nyathi."We are filing a court challenge against Mnangagwa's legitimacy. We cannot even trust him with the management of elections this year," she said.Masarira added, "A coup is a coup period, blood or no blood spilt."Once there is forceful removal (of a President), it matters not whether there is resistance."…Once there is the threat of force and harm, then there is force even if the target does not retaliate and further to that as Zimbabweans we have seen enough violence to shy away and coil into our shells than challenge actions of the army and our government."