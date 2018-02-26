Mohadi viral photo explained

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 17-YEAR-OLD Heritage student whose picture with Vice president gem. Mohadi in his Munhumutapa office stirred controversy and went viral on social media has muffed at claims circulating on social media over the picture.Lovejoy Aleck Mande revealed that she is a granddaughter to the Vice president.Social media was awash with different speculations over the picture, almost all of them false.Narrating the matter Lovejoy said she learnt that her picture with her grandfather had leaked to the public domain after she had uploaded it on her WhatsApp status."On Monday I went to see my grandfather, Vice-president Kembo Mohadi at his office in the company of my family."We had a very long discussion and when we were about to leave I asked to have a picture taken with my grandfather. I then gave my mother my phone and she took the picture and when I got home I uploaded it as my WhatsApp status and I captioned it "blood"."So the person who circulated the picture had some sinister motives because they removed where I had captioned it blood meaning to say the person wanted people to make wrong assumptions. The person is also definitely someone who has my contact number because my number can only be accessed by someone who is part of my contact list."When I uploaded the picture I never thought that it would draw people's attention because to me it was just a picture of me and my granddad," she said.Lovejoy said she got to know that her picture had become the talk of social media platforms after she was alerted by her school authorities."I am an upper six student at The Heritage private school and today I went to school and whilst I was having my lessons, I was called by the school authorities to explain if I knew anything about the picture."I explained to them how it had happened and then we went an to call my mother who then came and picked me up from school," she said.Asked on how she was feeling over the matter, Lovejoy said she was not moved about it but was finding it funny."To tell the truth I never took this serious at all, I was actually laughing at the various assumptions that people were making. However, from all this I have learnt that we ought to be careful with how we use social media because it can surely make or break you," she said.Lovejoy's mother, Violet Aleck Manda who was the one who took the picture also confirmed the story."When the school authorities called me informing me about the picture I went and explained to them and also picked up Lovejoy. We then decided to go to see the VP. We went to his office and when we got there we explained to him and we all laughed about it," she said.