Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mohadi viral photo explained

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
A 17-YEAR-OLD Heritage student whose picture with Vice president gem. Mohadi in his Munhumutapa office stirred controversy and went viral on social media has muffed at claims circulating on social media over the picture.

Lovejoy Aleck Mande revealed that she is a granddaughter to the Vice president.

Social media was awash with different speculations over the picture, almost all of them false.

Narrating the matter Lovejoy said she learnt that her picture with her grandfather had leaked to the public domain after she had uploaded it on her WhatsApp status.

"On Monday I went to see my grandfather, Vice-president Kembo Mohadi at his office in the company of my family.

"We had a very long discussion and when we were about to leave I asked to have a picture taken with my grandfather. I then gave my mother my phone and she took the picture and when I got home I uploaded it as my WhatsApp status and I captioned it "blood".

"So the person who circulated the picture had some sinister motives because they removed where I had captioned it blood meaning to say the person wanted people to make wrong assumptions. The person is also definitely someone who has my contact number because my number can only be accessed by someone who is part of my contact list.

"When I uploaded the picture I never thought that it would draw people's attention because to me it was just a picture of me and my granddad," she said.

Lovejoy said she got to know that her picture had become the talk of social media platforms after she was alerted by her school authorities.

"I am an upper six student at The Heritage private school and today I went to school and whilst I was having my lessons, I was called by the school authorities to explain if I knew anything about the picture.

"I explained to them how it had happened and then we went an to call my mother who then came and picked me up from school," she said.

Asked on how she was feeling over the matter, Lovejoy said she was not moved about it but was finding it funny.

"To tell the truth I never took this serious at all, I was actually laughing at the various assumptions that people were making. However, from all this I have learnt that we ought to be careful with how we use social media because it can surely make or break you," she said.

Lovejoy's mother, Violet Aleck Manda who was the one who took the picture also confirmed the story.

"When the school authorities called me informing me about the picture I went and explained to them and also picked up Lovejoy. We then decided to go to see the VP. We went to his office and when we got there we explained to him and we all laughed about it," she said.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro
More on: #Mohadi, #Girl, #Photo

Comments

Guards available

4roomed mpopoma

House to rent

Personalised diaries on sale

Concrete mixer

Flat to rent

Fridge on sale

Guards available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Soldiers beating up people in Ngundu, Chivi - Army general please save our souls

3 hrs ago | 833 Views

'You want lunch in Dubai!' Chivayo taunt MPs - MPs accepting bribes is accepted gravy train etiquette

3 hrs ago | 842 Views

Mnangagwa's hands are dripping with the blood of the Gukurahundi martyrs - NPP

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Automatic sliding doors reduce costs in air conditioned buildings

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

WATCH: VP Chiwenga struggles with mineral name

6 hrs ago | 3590 Views

Cops to pay thousands of dollars to Manzou villagers

6 hrs ago | 1870 Views

ZEC reveals 2018 national elections roadmap

6 hrs ago | 2041 Views

4 die in Chivi road accident

6 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Bulawayo to launch rebranding programme

6 hrs ago | 685 Views

Mnangagwa stoogies to meet with Mthwakazi Chiefs tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 1729 Views

WATCH: Words fail Chiwenga

7 hrs ago | 3610 Views

WATCH: I don't know Mnangabwa I know Mugabe, I will not vote for him

7 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Justice Nare sworn in as Zimbabwe genocide commission chair

8 hrs ago | 689 Views

Chamisa appointed Party leader and Presidential candidate - Fulltext

8 hrs ago | 3902 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels on the rise

8 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Chamisa appointed party leader and presidential candidate

8 hrs ago | 3291 Views

Danai Gurira struggled to accept her Zimbabwean heritage

9 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Chihuri home shooting suspect on the run

9 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Mugabe nephew sued for failing to pay $14,000

9 hrs ago | 2845 Views

Chief Charumbira dragged to court over Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1673 Views

100 days of globetrotting

9 hrs ago | 869 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned over diamond fields terror

9 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe cops need retraining

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

Altercation with soldier, aspiring MP set free

9 hrs ago | 396 Views

Wicknell goes biblical

9 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Obert Mpofu - Do you know Zimbabwe history yourself?

9 hrs ago | 847 Views

Zimbabwe economy to grow value addition has to be a must

9 hrs ago | 93 Views

Doctors strike exposes the Mnangagwa 100 days lie

9 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Wicknell hits back at critics

10 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Mnangagwa diplomatic offensive: Chinamasa flies to France after UK meeting

10 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Masarira sues Mnangagwa over Zimbabwe coup

10 hrs ago | 5282 Views

Bulelani faction to approach the courts on Ndebele king coronation

10 hrs ago | 874 Views

Peter Zwide files court application to stop Bulelani coronation

11 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Mujuru attacks 'old new dispensation'

12 hrs ago | 2764 Views

Sikhala disrupts school elective AGM over SDC chairmanship

12 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Why the British had no other choice but to work with Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3954 Views

Ndebele Chiefs called for a meeting with July Moyo

14 hrs ago | 2773 Views

Mnangagwa to ban cargo road ban after rail revival

15 hrs ago | 6046 Views

Zimra can impound previously cleared goods

15 hrs ago | 2775 Views

'Mohadi must come out clean or resign'

16 hrs ago | 12074 Views

'Churches were given $1,5m to comply with NPRC programmes'

16 hrs ago | 1080 Views

A disgrace to the Black race

16 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

16 hrs ago | 1097 Views

There is no National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, says MRP

16 hrs ago | 838 Views

Terracotta company should desist from tribalism

16 hrs ago | 1313 Views

BVR stats show that Zanu-PF strongholds experienced high voter registration

16 hrs ago | 2784 Views

ZimAchievers South Africa unveil 2018 finalists

16 hrs ago | 709 Views

War vets, Mthawakazi on kamikaze run

16 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Tsvangirai estate revealed

17 hrs ago | 8436 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days