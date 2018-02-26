Wicknell goes biblical

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

The flamboyant Harare businessman Wicknel Chivhayo who owns Intratek Company, which was awarded a multi-million –dollar solar project in Gwanda by Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) has come under attack on microblogging Twitter after he denounced the chairman of Mines and Energy Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Temba Mliswa.Chivhayo blasted Mliswa saying he is pompous as though he is a Supreme Court judge, though he is a thief who stole tobacco from many farmers and has many allegations."kanoti ku shungurudza kachiti I AM THE CHAIRMAN kaka gara padenga kachi zvidhonza kunge SUPREME COURT judge.Zvese zvekuti imbavha akabira mafamers tobacco and many allegations ZVAKA PERA.Ndozvinoita Jesu izvozvo no one can stop WHAT GOD HAS PLANNED FOR YOU IN YOUR LIFE," tweeted Chivhayo.However, Twitter users took chances to castigate Chivhayo on his Tweet calling him all sorts of bad names.For now young man the issue is about YOU,the funds you got that belong to Zimbos, the cabins you put for $7m.thats what that chairman u are referring to will drill u for and we support him for that.let the law deal with hz faults for now the law z on u boy! Whre z our money,"said Blessed Ndiweni.cde Tarisai Madhinga tweeted," Inga macabin amakatenga anodhura mukuru wangu 7million ask ari coated with gold kani ko iyo fene asi yakachekwa nemapoacher iiih hupenyu hwemari kunenge kudada the untouchable weak nail hapana zvavanokuita ur well connected.""It's not about Mliswa any other chair would have asked the question.Your differences panze Inside that room you are answering Zimbabweans It is their money it should be accounted for if there is nothing to hide all receipts and paid contracts should be produced zvopera," said a Twitter user identified as Sharon.Chivhayo went to allege that Mliswa was arrested 80 times by retired police Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri before being expelled from ZANU PF which was God's plan."Hon Mliswa has an idea how God works.Chihuri arrested him 80 tims and he languished in remand but eventually he still came out. ZANU PF expelled him and he subsequently lost his seat in Hurungwe but still he resurfaced in Norton and today he's chairman of a portfolio committee."Apparently, legislators, ZPC executives,officials from Government department such as the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and Gwanda Municipality toured the site of the project where they expressed disappointment at poor preparatory works that have been undertaken by Intratek chief among them the cabins that were erected by the company."In his defence Chivhayo said, what were MPs expecting to find on a site for potential solar power station??? A triple story 10 bedroomed mansion with a tennis court and a swimming pool??? Those are actually called temporary structures which means they are destroyed later…NOTHING UNUSUAL….," he tweeted.