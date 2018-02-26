Altercation with soldier, aspiring MP set free

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A MUTARE Magistrate on Monday acquitted David Tekeshe, an aspiring opposition legislator, who had been on trial on charges of disorderly conduct after he was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers following an altercation with a senior army officer.The 58 year-old Tekeshe, who is an aspiring opposition legislator was arrested on 19 December 2017 and charged with disorderly conduct as defined in Section 41 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act following an altercation with a senior army officer, who had demanded preferential treatment to be served at a government office ahead of other members of the public.The senior army officer directed junior army officers who were at the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement to arrest him and hand him over to law enforcement agents at Mutare Central Police Station.The unidentified senior army officer was reportedly incensed by Tekeshe, who had questioned why the soldier who was dressed in civilian clothes had elected not to observe the queue and sought to be served ahead of some members of the public, who were queuing to be served.Tekeshe, who was represented by Memory Mandingwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, was acquitted on 26 February 2018 by a Mutare Magistrate, who ruled that the conduct complained of by State prosecutors does not constitute an offence in terms of Section 41 of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.