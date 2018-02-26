Latest News Editor's Choice


Mugabe nephew sued for failing to pay $14,000

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Former President Robert Mugabe's nephew Robert Zhuwao has been dragged to the High Court after he failed to repay a $14 000 debt to Centreshot Investments (Private) Limited.

According to court papers, the funds, which were part of a loan facility, were disbursed to Zhuwao on April 28 last year, although he signed the agreement on September 29 last year.

According to the contract, Zhuwao was supposed to repay the loan within three months by way of instalments in the sum of $3 216,92 every month.

"The defendant breached the terms of the written project loan facility agreement by failing to repay the principal amount and interest fully and punctually on or before 31st of August 2017.

"As at the date of summons, the defendant's total indebtedness to plaintiff was in the sum of $14 211, 07," according to court papers.

The company is now demanding the amount it is owed plus five percent interest calculated from June 1, 2017 to the date of full payment.

"Despite numerous reminders and demands, the defendant has either failed, neglected or refused to pay the sum of $14 211, 07," the court heard.

Zhuwao has not yet responded to the application that was filed before the High Court last week Tuesday. He has, however, according to court papers, 10 working days within which to enter an appearance to defend.

Source - dailynews
