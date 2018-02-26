Chihuri home shooting suspect on the run

News / National

by Staff reporter

A policeman who torched the house of ex-police commissioner-general Augustine Chihuri before exchanging fire with heavily armed soldiers is on the run.Hardlife Maukazuva, 27, absconded the Harare Magistrates Courts jurisdiction after failing to pitch up for commencement of trial yesterday, forcing the court to issue a warrant of arrest for him.Maukazuva had been remanded out of custody after he was granted bail by the High Court.