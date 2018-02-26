Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Justice Nare sworn in as Zimbabwe genocide commission chair

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has sworn in the Chairperson of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) Retired Justice Selo Masole Nare at State House in Harare this morning.

The swearing in of Retired Justice Nare marks a huge step on the commitment by government to ensure post conflict justice, healing and reconciliation is achieved.

Retired Justice Nare is a seasoned legal expert having served as a senior magistrate, president of the Administrative Court in Bulawayo and Harare from 2001 to 2003 and as judge of the Labour Court in 2006, requirements clearly spelt out under Section 251 sub Section 2 of the country's Constitution.

The swearing in ceremony was witnessed by the two Vice Presidents Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda and his deputy Justin Mupamhanga and the other eight members of the commission who were sworn in on the 24th of February 2016.

The NPRC was established under section 251 to 253 to ensure post conflict justice, healing and reconciliation to develop programmes to promote national healing, unity and peaceful conflict resolution.

In an interview with the ZBC News soon after the swearing in ceremony, Rtd Justice Nare acknowledged the mammoth task ahead of him.

"I hear there have been a lot of challenges especially in Matabeleland. I will meet my commissioners this Tuesday to discuss the challenges," he said.

Retired Justice Nare takes up the role to lead a team of commissioners which had already began work following his appointment on the NPRC which was established under Section 251 to 253 of the 2013 Constitution to ensure post conflict justice, healing and reconciliation is achieved.

The commission has already begun countrywide consultations work and has implored Zimbabweans to exercise tolerance and engage in meaningful dialogue with a view to ending disputes peacefully.

Among its functions it will also develop and implement programmes to promote national healing, unity and cohesion in Zimbabwe and peaceful conflict resolution.

The National Peace and Reconciliation Bill was signed into law in January this year.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc
More on: #Nare, #Justice, #Sworn

Comments

Cattle breeding scheme

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh

4roomed mpopoma

House to rent

Personalised diaries on sale

Gmb lodge for accomo

Fridge on sale

Land rover freelander diesel manual


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Soldiers beating up people in Ngundu, Chivi - Army general please save our souls

3 hrs ago | 807 Views

'You want lunch in Dubai!' Chivayo taunt MPs - MPs accepting bribes is accepted gravy train etiquette

3 hrs ago | 809 Views

Mnangagwa's hands are dripping with the blood of the Gukurahundi martyrs - NPP

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Automatic sliding doors reduce costs in air conditioned buildings

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

WATCH: VP Chiwenga struggles with mineral name

6 hrs ago | 3561 Views

Cops to pay thousands of dollars to Manzou villagers

6 hrs ago | 1862 Views

ZEC reveals 2018 national elections roadmap

6 hrs ago | 2029 Views

4 die in Chivi road accident

6 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Bulawayo to launch rebranding programme

6 hrs ago | 684 Views

Mnangagwa stoogies to meet with Mthwakazi Chiefs tomorrow

6 hrs ago | 1719 Views

WATCH: Words fail Chiwenga

7 hrs ago | 3602 Views

WATCH: I don't know Mnangabwa I know Mugabe, I will not vote for him

7 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Chamisa appointed Party leader and Presidential candidate - Fulltext

8 hrs ago | 3889 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels on the rise

8 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Chamisa appointed party leader and presidential candidate

8 hrs ago | 3279 Views

Danai Gurira struggled to accept her Zimbabwean heritage

8 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Chihuri home shooting suspect on the run

8 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Mugabe nephew sued for failing to pay $14,000

8 hrs ago | 2833 Views

Chief Charumbira dragged to court over Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1662 Views

100 days of globetrotting

9 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned over diamond fields terror

9 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe cops need retraining

9 hrs ago | 345 Views

Altercation with soldier, aspiring MP set free

9 hrs ago | 395 Views

Wicknell goes biblical

9 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Obert Mpofu - Do you know Zimbabwe history yourself?

9 hrs ago | 842 Views

Zimbabwe economy to grow value addition has to be a must

9 hrs ago | 93 Views

Doctors strike exposes the Mnangagwa 100 days lie

9 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Wicknell hits back at critics

9 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Mohadi viral photo explained

9 hrs ago | 5031 Views

Mnangagwa diplomatic offensive: Chinamasa flies to France after UK meeting

10 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Masarira sues Mnangagwa over Zimbabwe coup

10 hrs ago | 5265 Views

Bulelani faction to approach the courts on Ndebele king coronation

10 hrs ago | 873 Views

Peter Zwide files court application to stop Bulelani coronation

10 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Mujuru attacks 'old new dispensation'

12 hrs ago | 2758 Views

Sikhala disrupts school elective AGM over SDC chairmanship

12 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Why the British had no other choice but to work with Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3939 Views

Ndebele Chiefs called for a meeting with July Moyo

14 hrs ago | 2770 Views

Mnangagwa to ban cargo road ban after rail revival

15 hrs ago | 6039 Views

Zimra can impound previously cleared goods

15 hrs ago | 2774 Views

'Mohadi must come out clean or resign'

15 hrs ago | 12050 Views

'Churches were given $1,5m to comply with NPRC programmes'

15 hrs ago | 1079 Views

A disgrace to the Black race

15 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

15 hrs ago | 1097 Views

There is no National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, says MRP

15 hrs ago | 836 Views

Terracotta company should desist from tribalism

15 hrs ago | 1310 Views

BVR stats show that Zanu-PF strongholds experienced high voter registration

16 hrs ago | 2778 Views

ZimAchievers South Africa unveil 2018 finalists

16 hrs ago | 709 Views

War vets, Mthawakazi on kamikaze run

16 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Tsvangirai estate revealed

17 hrs ago | 8416 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days