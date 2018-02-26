Justice Nare sworn in as Zimbabwe genocide commission chair

News / National

by Staff reporter

The President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has sworn in the Chairperson of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) Retired Justice Selo Masole Nare at State House in Harare this morning.The swearing in of Retired Justice Nare marks a huge step on the commitment by government to ensure post conflict justice, healing and reconciliation is achieved.Retired Justice Nare is a seasoned legal expert having served as a senior magistrate, president of the Administrative Court in Bulawayo and Harare from 2001 to 2003 and as judge of the Labour Court in 2006, requirements clearly spelt out under Section 251 sub Section 2 of the country's Constitution.The swearing in ceremony was witnessed by the two Vice Presidents Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda and his deputy Justin Mupamhanga and the other eight members of the commission who were sworn in on the 24th of February 2016.The NPRC was established under section 251 to 253 to ensure post conflict justice, healing and reconciliation to develop programmes to promote national healing, unity and peaceful conflict resolution.In an interview with the ZBC News soon after the swearing in ceremony, Rtd Justice Nare acknowledged the mammoth task ahead of him."I hear there have been a lot of challenges especially in Matabeleland. I will meet my commissioners this Tuesday to discuss the challenges," he said.Retired Justice Nare takes up the role to lead a team of commissioners which had already began work following his appointment on the NPRC which was established under Section 251 to 253 of the 2013 Constitution to ensure post conflict justice, healing and reconciliation is achieved.The commission has already begun countrywide consultations work and has implored Zimbabweans to exercise tolerance and engage in meaningful dialogue with a view to ending disputes peacefully.Among its functions it will also develop and implement programmes to promote national healing, unity and cohesion in Zimbabwe and peaceful conflict resolution.The National Peace and Reconciliation Bill was signed into law in January this year.