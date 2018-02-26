Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Chiadzwa diamond field killings are state-sponsored'

by TimesLive
7 hrs ago | Views
Civic society groups in Zimbabwe claim that state-sponsored violence is taking place at the Chiadzwa diamond fields as the government attempts to keep illegal dealers and panners at bay.

The Centre for Natural Resources Governance‚ a research and advocacy civil society organisation‚ said government was behind human rights abuses in the area‚ hence perpetrators were going unpunished.

"All the killings in the mining sector are sanctioned by the state‚" Farai Maguwu‚ the organisation's executive director‚ told a media conference in Harare.

Last year‚ then Manicaland Province governor Mandy Chimene‚ at a policy dialogue meeting with the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (Zela) in the area‚ confirmed running battles between the state's security details and panners who went into the restricted area.

According to the Chiadzwa Community Development Trust‚ since July 2017 there have been at least 15 confirmed deaths and 256 cases of aggravated assault.

The organisation claims some cases go unreported because of fear.

In February 2015‚ government stopped private companies Anjin‚ Diamond Mining Company‚ Jinan‚ Mbada Diamonds‚ DTZ Ozgeo‚ Rera‚ Gye-Nyame‚ Kusena and Marange Resources from operating‚ with the intention to have the government-owned Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) take over.

With not much official mining in the area‚ Mutare‚ a city about 60 kilometres from the diamond fields‚ has become a centre for diamond dealers.

Speaking before a parliamentary portfolio commission on mines and energy‚ Prosper Mutseyami‚ legislator for the nearby Chipinge District‚ said some houses had become trade centers.

"There has been massive mushrooming of diamond trading syndicates in Mutare and there are allegations that most residential houses‚ especially those in the leafy suburbs of Mutare‚ have since been converted into illegal diamond trading centres‚" he said.

Zimbabwe's diamond sector is entangled in corruption‚ sucking in senior ranking government officials.

Former mines minister Dr Obert Mpofu last week appeared before the same mines and energy commission but refused to answer questions relating to an alleged US$15-billion in revenue from diamonds that went missing under his watch.

A Harare businessman‚ Lovemore Kurotwi from Canadile Miners‚ at the same meeting‚ said diamonds worth US$150-million were seized from his company safe by the state in 2012 and were never returned.

He also accused Mpofu of demanding a US$10-million bribe.

With Zimbabwe ranked 159 out of 190 countries in the ease of doing business rankings‚ corruption and rent-seeking are key factors.

Last month‚ a weekly newspaper reported that Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote lost interest in Zimbabwe after cabinet ministers demanded kickbacks during Robert Mugabe's tenure.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - TimesLive

Comments

Guards available

Flat to rent

4roomed mpopoma

Personalised diaries on sale

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Richmond hse on 1 acre

Fridge on sale

Flat to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Soldiers beating up people in Ngundu, Chivi - Army general please save our souls

3 hrs ago | 828 Views

'You want lunch in Dubai!' Chivayo taunt MPs - MPs accepting bribes is accepted gravy train etiquette

3 hrs ago | 826 Views

Mnangagwa's hands are dripping with the blood of the Gukurahundi martyrs - NPP

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Automatic sliding doors reduce costs in air conditioned buildings

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

WATCH: VP Chiwenga struggles with mineral name

6 hrs ago | 3584 Views

Cops to pay thousands of dollars to Manzou villagers

6 hrs ago | 1870 Views

ZEC reveals 2018 national elections roadmap

6 hrs ago | 2039 Views

4 die in Chivi road accident

6 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Bulawayo to launch rebranding programme

6 hrs ago | 685 Views

Mnangagwa stoogies to meet with Mthwakazi Chiefs tomorrow

6 hrs ago | 1728 Views

WATCH: Words fail Chiwenga

7 hrs ago | 3609 Views

WATCH: I don't know Mnangabwa I know Mugabe, I will not vote for him

7 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Justice Nare sworn in as Zimbabwe genocide commission chair

7 hrs ago | 689 Views

Chamisa appointed Party leader and Presidential candidate - Fulltext

8 hrs ago | 3898 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels on the rise

8 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Chamisa appointed party leader and presidential candidate

8 hrs ago | 3288 Views

Danai Gurira struggled to accept her Zimbabwean heritage

9 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Chihuri home shooting suspect on the run

9 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Mugabe nephew sued for failing to pay $14,000

9 hrs ago | 2843 Views

Chief Charumbira dragged to court over Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1673 Views

100 days of globetrotting

9 hrs ago | 868 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned over diamond fields terror

9 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe cops need retraining

9 hrs ago | 346 Views

Altercation with soldier, aspiring MP set free

9 hrs ago | 396 Views

Wicknell goes biblical

9 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Obert Mpofu - Do you know Zimbabwe history yourself?

9 hrs ago | 844 Views

Zimbabwe economy to grow value addition has to be a must

9 hrs ago | 93 Views

Doctors strike exposes the Mnangagwa 100 days lie

9 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Wicknell hits back at critics

9 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Mohadi viral photo explained

10 hrs ago | 5050 Views

Mnangagwa diplomatic offensive: Chinamasa flies to France after UK meeting

10 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Masarira sues Mnangagwa over Zimbabwe coup

10 hrs ago | 5279 Views

Bulelani faction to approach the courts on Ndebele king coronation

10 hrs ago | 874 Views

Peter Zwide files court application to stop Bulelani coronation

10 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Mujuru attacks 'old new dispensation'

12 hrs ago | 2759 Views

Sikhala disrupts school elective AGM over SDC chairmanship

12 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Why the British had no other choice but to work with Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3949 Views

Ndebele Chiefs called for a meeting with July Moyo

14 hrs ago | 2773 Views

Mnangagwa to ban cargo road ban after rail revival

15 hrs ago | 6043 Views

Zimra can impound previously cleared goods

15 hrs ago | 2774 Views

'Mohadi must come out clean or resign'

15 hrs ago | 12066 Views

'Churches were given $1,5m to comply with NPRC programmes'

16 hrs ago | 1080 Views

A disgrace to the Black race

16 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

16 hrs ago | 1097 Views

There is no National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, says MRP

16 hrs ago | 836 Views

Terracotta company should desist from tribalism

16 hrs ago | 1313 Views

BVR stats show that Zanu-PF strongholds experienced high voter registration

16 hrs ago | 2784 Views

ZimAchievers South Africa unveil 2018 finalists

16 hrs ago | 709 Views

War vets, Mthawakazi on kamikaze run

16 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Tsvangirai estate revealed

17 hrs ago | 8426 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days