Bulawayo to launch rebranding programme

News / National

by Staff reporter

The national branding process has been described as a process of marketing the country as a safe investment destination in line with the national mantra, ‘Zimbabwe is open for business'.In an interview with reporters in Bulawayo ahead of the launch of province's rebranding programme set for Thursday (tomorrow), Ambassador Mary Mubi senior principal director in the Office of the President and Cabinet, under the Department of Public Affairs and Knowledge Management said the process is critical for national cohesion adding that all Zimbabweans must support the process.She said all provinces must follow suit and identify those areas that form the high value economic base for them such that investors can sustainably exploit these opportunities for investment and development.Ambassador Mubi also called on the provinces to identify tourism sites that can be developed and transform them into world class tourist facilities.The country is in the process of identifying key economic and national issues critical for development.