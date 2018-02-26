4 die in Chivi road accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four people died in a horrific road accident along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway.The accident happened about 10 km from the Chivi tollgate at Gombe Bridge.The accident which claimed four lives involved a haulage truck and a Honda Fit vehicle which was reduced to a shell.Upon arrival at the accident scene, ZBC News found the bodies of the deceased still at the site.Some body parts were still scattered under the haulage truck, with the Honda Fit trapped under the truck.Mr Thabiso Mpakiri the driver of the haulage truck narrated the tragic moments that led to the accident.He said as he was driving across Gombe bridge on his way from Beitbridge, the driver of the Honda Fit drove into a patch of water which splashed onto the screen and obscured his vision resulting in him encroaching into the oncoming traffic lane.Mupakiri said he tried to apply his breaks to avoid a head on but to no avail."When i was approaching the bridge, it was slightly raining and just as i was finishing the bridge the small Honda Fit came and it splashed a patch of water and it went onto his screen and he lost control and he came to my lane. His car was now diagonal with my truck and i tried to brake, i tried everything to avoid the accident but it was too late," he said.Distraught relatives who arrived at the scene of the accident and witnessed the ghastly sight could not contain their grief.Police attended the accident scene and names of the deceased are yet to be announced.Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the death of the four.ZRP spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said the accident happened around 1130 hours where the driver of the Honda Fit and a pregnant woman were among the dead.Chief Superintendent Nyathi also appealed to drivers to be very cautious and observant on the roads and expressed concern on human errors such as lane encroaching, overtaking errors and unfit vehicles as major contributors to accidents.