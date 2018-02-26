ZEC reveals 2018 national elections roadmap

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) met heads of diplomatic missions this Thursday (today) to appraise them on the 2018 election roadmap to be held in-between 21 July and 21 August 2018.For the avoidance of doubt, to show transparency and sincere willingness to work with the international community, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba revealed the provisional roadmap of the 2018 national electoral process to heads of diplomatic missions in Zimbabwe.Justice Chigumba said; "Voter education and publicity is a continuous exercise in Zimbabwe and is usually intensified prior to the electoral process to educate the electorate on the nature and requirements of the specific electoral activity".She said throughout the blitz and the mop up period, ZEC conducted vigorous voter education and publicity campaigns in collaborations with civic society organisations to ensure that the electorate was well informed of the biometric voter registration exercise and its processes.