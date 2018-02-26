Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldier's 'lust' for maid sparks trouble

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE maid just didn't feel comfort for Comfort Moyo!

Moyo, a soldier, allegedly propositioned his maid but was turned down and when his wife Mariel Chokuda, a teacher, discovered he started abusing her.

But Moyo feels his wife has demons that's why she dumped him. Tired of insults and abuse, Chokuda has since approached the Bulawayo Civil Court for protection.

"The problem is that he was interested in our maid but that maid rejected him and that is the cause of all this. Every time he gets home he harasses her. I am also now living in fear after he sent me (gory) pictures of that woman from

New Magwegwe who was shot dead by her husband together with her two siblings," said Chokuda.

She narrated the abuse she allegedly faces as a result.

"The abuse disturbs me psychologically to an extent that I am failing to concentrate at work. He is threatening to take away our children from me before killing me. He sometimes beats me up especially when I ask him about the $2 000 that I lent him. He is also physically abusing me by violently pushing me against the wall," said Chokuda.

But Moyo said problems in the marriage resulted from his wife working out of town leaving the maid to do her motherly duties.

"She works in Plumtree and our children stay here in Bulawayo with a maid who is below 18 years of age. Each time I visit them they will be complaining that the maid is assaulting them.

"When I heard their grievances that is when I phoned her while suggesting that she should come and take them or send them to her mother," responded Moyo while adding that he would lose nothing even if the court granted an order that stops him from communicating with Chokuda.

Chokuda repeatedly begged the presiding magistrate Tinashe Tashaya to grant an order that bars Moyo from abusing her.

Her prayers were answered when the magistrate ordered Moyo not to physically, verbally and emotionally abuse her and not send her abusive messages over the phone and also not to visit both her residence and workplace.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Soldiers, #Maid, #Lust

Comments

For sale is sofa

Personalised diaries on sale

6 seated sofa on sale

Perfumes on sale

Health bracelets on sale

Town house on sale

Gmb lodge for accomo

For sale are sneakers


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

14 mins ago | 127 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

55 mins ago | 241 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

59 mins ago | 1345 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1639 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Similarities of two dictators

1 hr ago | 623 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

1 hr ago | 381 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 94 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

1 hr ago | 780 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

2 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

2 hrs ago | 1183 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

3 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

4 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

4 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

5 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

5 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

5 hrs ago | 1592 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

5 hrs ago | 837 Views

Mthwakazi eader breathes fire over critics' attack

5 hrs ago | 727 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

5 hrs ago | 6654 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

5 hrs ago | 484 Views

No national reconciliation without acknowledgement, apology and accountability

5 hrs ago | 331 Views

Embrace use of plastic money

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zanu-PF bars ZBC reporter from campaigning

5 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Cop accused of assaulting CIO informer trial date set

5 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

5 hrs ago | 633 Views

James Makamba in trouble

5 hrs ago | 2375 Views

Airbus, Bosch eye Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1143 Views

More rainfall expected in the next 10 days

5 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Man killed for stealing tomatoes

5 hrs ago | 620 Views

Resident in solo campaign for 24-hour council clinics

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Grace Mugabe farm victims win $30,000 compensation

5 hrs ago | 836 Views

Zanu-PF minister ejected from peace hearing

5 hrs ago | 801 Views

Mujuru too smart for Chamisa's 'mini junta'

5 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Obert Gutu suspended

5 hrs ago | 878 Views

Mnangagwa 'offering incentives to evicted Zim white farmers in Zambia to return home'

5 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Mnangagwa Presidency challenged

6 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Parly gathers evidence to nail Chivayo

6 hrs ago | 759 Views

MDC to impose candidates

6 hrs ago | 765 Views

Mapeza 'quits' FC Platinum

6 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Man drugs, rapes job seeker

6 hrs ago | 756 Views

Ndebele king coronation: Mohadi steps in

6 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Mohadi disowns malicious twitter account

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

Minister appoints new Mpilo board

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

ZBC launches Khulumani FM

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Chamisa flexes muscles

6 hrs ago | 1068 Views

'Ndebele king' coronation to continue as scheduled

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mpilo doctors go on strike

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

Bulawayo boy closer to clinching Voice UK

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Old Mutual launches 2018 quiz

6 hrs ago | 76 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days