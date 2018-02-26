Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Neighbours witchcraft accusations heard in court

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A Bulawayo woman dragged her neighbour to court for allegedly claiming that she was a witch and prostitute who once carried out an abortion.

Ruvarashe Selina Maware from Emakhandeni suburb told the court she could no longer stand her neighbour Chelesani Moyo's witchcraft accusations and insults, hence she applied for a peace order.

"Chelesani Moyo is my neighbour. She insults me stating that I am a prostitute and that I am a witch. She is also disturbing my peace by stating that I performed an abortion yet I had a miscarriage.

"On 12 February this year she sent her sister to threaten me together with my sister Paidamoyo," said Maware.

The feud between Maware and Moyo reportedly started when the latter's children went to play close to the former's gate.

Moyo denied labelling her neighbour a witch but she admitted that their relationship was not cordial.

"What she said is totally different from what happened. On the day we had a misunderstanding my children were playing close to their gate and she didn't want them to come close to it (gate). When I called them Maware started to charge at them saying they should remove their footprints and that is when we had a misunderstanding.

"At the height of that misunderstanding she started labelling me a witch. She indicated that they were always sick and I was the one who was bewitching them.  She went on to insult me saying I was always having children with different men," responded an emotionally charged Moyo.

Maware, however, maintained that Moyo labelled her a witch saying she was the one who ordered her children to remove their footprints fearing that she (Maware) was going to take them for witchcraft purposes.

In his ruling presiding magistrate Tinashe Tashaya ordered both parties to pay $50 as recognisance to bind them for 12 months by keeping peace and refraining from abusing each other, verbally and emotionally.

The payment of the recognisance was later suspended on condition that each party does not breach peace for the next 12 months and whoever breaches before that stipulated period would pay the amount in question.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro

Comments

For sale is sofa

Personalised diaries on sale

6 seated sofa on sale

Perfumes on sale

Health bracelets on sale

Town house on sale

Gmb lodge for accomo

For sale are sneakers


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

14 mins ago | 124 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

55 mins ago | 241 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

58 mins ago | 1345 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1631 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Similarities of two dictators

1 hr ago | 621 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

1 hr ago | 381 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 94 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

1 hr ago | 779 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

2 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

2 hrs ago | 1182 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

3 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

4 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

4 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

5 hrs ago | 2177 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

5 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

5 hrs ago | 1592 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

5 hrs ago | 836 Views

Mthwakazi eader breathes fire over critics' attack

5 hrs ago | 727 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

5 hrs ago | 6649 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

5 hrs ago | 484 Views

No national reconciliation without acknowledgement, apology and accountability

5 hrs ago | 331 Views

Embrace use of plastic money

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zanu-PF bars ZBC reporter from campaigning

5 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Cop accused of assaulting CIO informer trial date set

5 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

5 hrs ago | 633 Views

James Makamba in trouble

5 hrs ago | 2374 Views

Airbus, Bosch eye Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1143 Views

More rainfall expected in the next 10 days

5 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Man killed for stealing tomatoes

5 hrs ago | 620 Views

Resident in solo campaign for 24-hour council clinics

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Grace Mugabe farm victims win $30,000 compensation

5 hrs ago | 836 Views

Zanu-PF minister ejected from peace hearing

5 hrs ago | 801 Views

Mujuru too smart for Chamisa's 'mini junta'

5 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Obert Gutu suspended

5 hrs ago | 878 Views

Mnangagwa 'offering incentives to evicted Zim white farmers in Zambia to return home'

5 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Mnangagwa Presidency challenged

6 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Parly gathers evidence to nail Chivayo

6 hrs ago | 759 Views

MDC to impose candidates

6 hrs ago | 763 Views

Mapeza 'quits' FC Platinum

6 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Man drugs, rapes job seeker

6 hrs ago | 755 Views

Ndebele king coronation: Mohadi steps in

6 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Mohadi disowns malicious twitter account

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

Minister appoints new Mpilo board

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

ZBC launches Khulumani FM

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Chamisa flexes muscles

6 hrs ago | 1067 Views

'Ndebele king' coronation to continue as scheduled

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mpilo doctors go on strike

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

Bulawayo boy closer to clinching Voice UK

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Old Mutual launches 2018 quiz

6 hrs ago | 76 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days