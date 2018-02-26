Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Daughter wins man over mother

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A TSHOLOTSHO-BASED prophet has turned the world of a mother and daughter upside-down.

Now Thekele Moyo and her daughter Nyaradzo Chivuze (19) are fighting over the love they get from Prophet Makeiz Mpofu.

It all began when Mpofu set base at Moyo's homestead as a visitor on a healing mission at Mphafeni area.

Mpofu was to graduate months later and become Moyo's husband thereby making Chivuze his stepdaughter.

"He came as a visitor but later became Moyo's husband. We found it strange but we accepted it," said a family source.

The source added that in no time, Mpofu started spending time with Chivuze and she fell pregnant.

"He impregnated his wife's daughter but the pregnancy mysteriously disappeared.  At that point we thought Moyo would see the light and get rid of him," the source said.

Instead she tried to consolidate her ground and win her man back from her daughter. It wasn't easy and eventually the daughter fell pregnant for the second time.

"Her daughter has since given birth but Moyo still feels she stands a chance. I think the prophet is using juju on the two," added the source.

The prophet told B-Metro that he was now in love with Chivuze and by the time of going to press he was going to see her in hospital where she gave birth.

"I am in love with Chivuze and I want to marry her," he said.

He said he was there for Moyo in her hour of need but does not love her.

"I helped her a lot as a widow because she was facing many difficulties. As I was dealing with people whatever I obtained from the villagers I gave her," said Mpofu.

Efforts to talk to Moyo and Chivuze were fruitless as their phones were unreachable because they are deep in the rural areas where network coverage is a challenge.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Daughter, #Mother, #Man

Comments

4roomed mpopoma

Concrete mixer

Nissan gloria on sale

Town house on sale

Land rover freelander diesel manual

For sale are sneakers

Mercedes benz for a swap

4roomed mpopoma


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

13 mins ago | 112 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

54 mins ago | 235 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

57 mins ago | 1313 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1605 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

1 hr ago | 350 Views

Similarities of two dictators

1 hr ago | 611 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

1 hr ago | 372 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 92 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

1 hr ago | 771 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

2 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

2 hrs ago | 1180 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

3 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

4 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

4 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

4 hrs ago | 2168 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

5 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

5 hrs ago | 1586 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

5 hrs ago | 834 Views

Mthwakazi eader breathes fire over critics' attack

5 hrs ago | 725 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

5 hrs ago | 6619 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

5 hrs ago | 483 Views

No national reconciliation without acknowledgement, apology and accountability

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

Embrace use of plastic money

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zanu-PF bars ZBC reporter from campaigning

5 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Cop accused of assaulting CIO informer trial date set

5 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

5 hrs ago | 633 Views

James Makamba in trouble

5 hrs ago | 2369 Views

Airbus, Bosch eye Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1142 Views

More rainfall expected in the next 10 days

5 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Man killed for stealing tomatoes

5 hrs ago | 620 Views

Resident in solo campaign for 24-hour council clinics

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Grace Mugabe farm victims win $30,000 compensation

5 hrs ago | 833 Views

Zanu-PF minister ejected from peace hearing

5 hrs ago | 800 Views

Mujuru too smart for Chamisa's 'mini junta'

5 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Obert Gutu suspended

5 hrs ago | 878 Views

Mnangagwa 'offering incentives to evicted Zim white farmers in Zambia to return home'

5 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mnangagwa Presidency challenged

6 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Parly gathers evidence to nail Chivayo

6 hrs ago | 758 Views

MDC to impose candidates

6 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mapeza 'quits' FC Platinum

6 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Man drugs, rapes job seeker

6 hrs ago | 752 Views

Ndebele king coronation: Mohadi steps in

6 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Mohadi disowns malicious twitter account

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

Minister appoints new Mpilo board

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

ZBC launches Khulumani FM

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chamisa flexes muscles

6 hrs ago | 1063 Views

'Ndebele king' coronation to continue as scheduled

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mpilo doctors go on strike

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bulawayo boy closer to clinching Voice UK

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Old Mutual launches 2018 quiz

6 hrs ago | 76 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days