Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet tastes client's 'forbidden fruit', assaulted

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A man from Gomoza in Lupane has gone into hiding after he allegedly pummelled a self-proclaimed prophet he accused of having sex with his wife.

Nyasha Ndlovu, is reportedly hiding at his in-laws' place in Sebhumane, Nkayi as he is avoiding arrest ever since the police launched a manhunt.

Ndlovu, of Sinangeni area is alleged to have armed himself with unknown objects and confronted Last Khumalo who is now recovering at Mpilo Central Hospital with a fractured leg and ribs.

This was after he allegedly got wind that Khumalo was enjoying the fruits from his wife's vessel last week.

Ndlovu's wife had reportedly visited Khumalo's shrine to be prayed for.

Allegations are that instead of seeking prayer interventions, the woman whose name was not given decided to thank the prophet with her "lollipop."

"Nyasha went haywire when his uncle Dumezweni Ndlovu told him that his wife had been caught having sex with Khumalo who is a prophet. Nyasha immediately went to Khumalo's place and severely assaulted him leaving him for the dead," said a villager from Gomoza who requested to remain anonymous.

A badly injured Khumalo was rushed to St Luke's Hospital where he was later transferred to Mpilo Central in Bulawayo.

Sikhwehle village head Luka Mguni confirmed the incident but refused to comment about it saying the matter is now in the hands of the police.

Matabeleland North Police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said she is yet to get the report.
Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

21 mins ago | 227 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1532 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1832 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

1 hr ago | 394 Views

Similarities of two dictators

1 hr ago | 683 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

1 hr ago | 420 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 95 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

2 hrs ago | 826 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

2 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

3 hrs ago | 1209 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

4 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

4 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

5 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

5 hrs ago | 2209 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

5 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

5 hrs ago | 1615 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

5 hrs ago | 846 Views

Mthwakazi eader breathes fire over critics' attack

5 hrs ago | 733 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

5 hrs ago | 6819 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

5 hrs ago | 488 Views

No national reconciliation without acknowledgement, apology and accountability

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

Embrace use of plastic money

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF bars ZBC reporter from campaigning

5 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Cop accused of assaulting CIO informer trial date set

5 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

5 hrs ago | 636 Views

James Makamba in trouble

5 hrs ago | 2397 Views

Airbus, Bosch eye Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1162 Views

More rainfall expected in the next 10 days

5 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Man killed for stealing tomatoes

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

Resident in solo campaign for 24-hour council clinics

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Grace Mugabe farm victims win $30,000 compensation

5 hrs ago | 843 Views

Zanu-PF minister ejected from peace hearing

5 hrs ago | 807 Views

Mujuru too smart for Chamisa's 'mini junta'

5 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Obert Gutu suspended

5 hrs ago | 888 Views

Mnangagwa 'offering incentives to evicted Zim white farmers in Zambia to return home'

6 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Mnangagwa Presidency challenged

6 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Parly gathers evidence to nail Chivayo

6 hrs ago | 767 Views

MDC to impose candidates

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mapeza 'quits' FC Platinum

6 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Man drugs, rapes job seeker

6 hrs ago | 765 Views

Ndebele king coronation: Mohadi steps in

6 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Mohadi disowns malicious twitter account

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

Minister appoints new Mpilo board

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

ZBC launches Khulumani FM

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chamisa flexes muscles

6 hrs ago | 1079 Views

'Ndebele king' coronation to continue as scheduled

6 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mpilo doctors go on strike

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Bulawayo boy closer to clinching Voice UK

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

Old Mutual launches 2018 quiz

6 hrs ago | 76 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days