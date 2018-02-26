Prophet tastes client's 'forbidden fruit', assaulted

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man from Gomoza in Lupane has gone into hiding after he allegedly pummelled a self-proclaimed prophet he accused of having sex with his wife.Nyasha Ndlovu, is reportedly hiding at his in-laws' place in Sebhumane, Nkayi as he is avoiding arrest ever since the police launched a manhunt.Ndlovu, of Sinangeni area is alleged to have armed himself with unknown objects and confronted Last Khumalo who is now recovering at Mpilo Central Hospital with a fractured leg and ribs.This was after he allegedly got wind that Khumalo was enjoying the fruits from his wife's vessel last week.Ndlovu's wife had reportedly visited Khumalo's shrine to be prayed for.Allegations are that instead of seeking prayer interventions, the woman whose name was not given decided to thank the prophet with her "lollipop.""Nyasha went haywire when his uncle Dumezweni Ndlovu told him that his wife had been caught having sex with Khumalo who is a prophet. Nyasha immediately went to Khumalo's place and severely assaulted him leaving him for the dead," said a villager from Gomoza who requested to remain anonymous.A badly injured Khumalo was rushed to St Luke's Hospital where he was later transferred to Mpilo Central in Bulawayo.Sikhwehle village head Luka Mguni confirmed the incident but refused to comment about it saying the matter is now in the hands of the police.Matabeleland North Police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said she is yet to get the report.