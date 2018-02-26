News / National
ZEC proposes amendments to Electoral Act
6 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has proposed a number of amendments to the Electoral Act that will be tabled before Parliament when it resumes debate on the Electoral Amendment Bill next week.
The Bill is currently before Parliament and is at the Second Reading stage.
ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba revealed the pending amendments to the Electoral Act while addressing diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe yesterday.
ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba revealed the pending amendments to the Electoral Act while addressing diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe yesterday.
Source - the herald