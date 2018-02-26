Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt comands doctors to return to work

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is calling on some doctors, who went on strike yesterday, to return to work as it looks into their grievances. Some doctors went on strike yesterday even though the law prohibits them from embarking on industrial action as they provide essential services.

Reports say 35 out of 237 doctors went on strike at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals despite Government recently availing $10 million to meet some of their demands that include motor vehicles.

In a joint statement last night, Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa and the Health Services Board said: "Through Statutory Instrument 111 of 2006, the Health Service Board, as the employer has put in place a framework — the Health Service Bipartite Negotiating Panel (BNP), which guides discussion of all the conditions of service and other issues of mutual interest to both the employer and the employees.

"Following submissions by the ZHDA to the Minister of Health and Child Care through a letter dated February 5, 2018, highlighting their grievances, which included locum payments, motor vehicle scheme, availability of equipment and medicines at hospitals, staff establishment, freeze of vacant positions and review of various allowances, government has been attending to these issues."

The employer said it addressed a number of issues raised by its employees at an Extraordinary BNP meeting on February 16, 2018.

These included the need for ensuring continuity of health services through the issuance of a revised Locum Policy Circular Number 1 of 2018 covering all health-workers in January 2018 that should improve the management of locum and, therefore, ensure availability of staff at all times.

Payment started reflecting on the February 2018 payroll.

It was also agreed that due to the essential nature of health services, some critical staff may be required to report for duty at odd hours.

"BNP agreed to a scheme to address the transport requirements for health-workers," reads the joint statement. "Following this agreement, Government recently allocated US$10million for the operationalisation of the scheme.

"This information was communicated to the ZHDA representatives at the Extraordinary BNP meeting of 16 February 2018. It is Government position that doctors' posts have never been frozen. The ZHDA representatives were informed at the BNP meeting of 13 February 2018 that posts are available for the uptake of all doctors completing internship in 2018. Government is aware that 160 doctors will be completing their internship in 2018," reads the joint statement.

There are 235 vacancies for Government medical officers and hospital medical officers nationwide.

"At the BNP meeting of February 13, 2018, Government advised workers' representatives of plans to unfreeze critical vacant posts of other health cadres," stated the employer.

"Consultations are underway to identify the critical posts. Workers' representatives have been requested to assist in the identification of such posts, through the BNP.

These and other issues are under discussion within the framework of the BNP and there has been no declaration of a deadlock on any of the issues."

Government also contends that although general service provision remains less than the desired optimum, it has provided essential equipment and sundries through various channels, including its own recurrent and capital budget, US$100 million Chinese loan facility for equipment, support through the Global Fund, UNFPA, JICA, USAID/CDC, Health Development Fund and other partners.

It is striving for further improvements in consolidating the availability of the tools of the trade.

"The HSB continues to engage all stakeholders in an effort to continuously improve the conditions of service for all health-workers," said the employer. "The withdrawal of labour by some members of the ZHDA is, therefore, in complete disregard of the existing negotiation framework and those members are, therefore, urged to return to their workstations immediately."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Doctors, #Strike, #Work

Comments

4roomed mpopoma

Concrete mixer

Nissan gloria on sale

Town house on sale

Land rover freelander diesel manual

For sale are sneakers

Mercedes benz for a swap

4roomed mpopoma


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

12 mins ago | 108 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

53 mins ago | 234 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

57 mins ago | 1305 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1599 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

1 hr ago | 349 Views

Similarities of two dictators

1 hr ago | 610 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

1 hr ago | 369 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 92 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

1 hr ago | 767 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

2 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

2 hrs ago | 1178 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

3 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

4 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

4 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

4 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

5 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

5 hrs ago | 1586 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

5 hrs ago | 834 Views

Mthwakazi eader breathes fire over critics' attack

5 hrs ago | 724 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

5 hrs ago | 6607 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

5 hrs ago | 482 Views

No national reconciliation without acknowledgement, apology and accountability

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

Embrace use of plastic money

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF bars ZBC reporter from campaigning

5 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Cop accused of assaulting CIO informer trial date set

5 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

5 hrs ago | 633 Views

James Makamba in trouble

5 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Airbus, Bosch eye Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1140 Views

More rainfall expected in the next 10 days

5 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Man killed for stealing tomatoes

5 hrs ago | 620 Views

Resident in solo campaign for 24-hour council clinics

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Grace Mugabe farm victims win $30,000 compensation

5 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zanu-PF minister ejected from peace hearing

5 hrs ago | 800 Views

Mujuru too smart for Chamisa's 'mini junta'

5 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Obert Gutu suspended

5 hrs ago | 877 Views

Mnangagwa 'offering incentives to evicted Zim white farmers in Zambia to return home'

5 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mnangagwa Presidency challenged

6 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Parly gathers evidence to nail Chivayo

6 hrs ago | 757 Views

MDC to impose candidates

6 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mapeza 'quits' FC Platinum

6 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Man drugs, rapes job seeker

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

Ndebele king coronation: Mohadi steps in

6 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Mohadi disowns malicious twitter account

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

Minister appoints new Mpilo board

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

ZBC launches Khulumani FM

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Chamisa flexes muscles

6 hrs ago | 1062 Views

'Ndebele king' coronation to continue as scheduled

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mpilo doctors go on strike

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bulawayo boy closer to clinching Voice UK

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Old Mutual launches 2018 quiz

6 hrs ago | 76 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days