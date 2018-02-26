Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare now a jungle, says Mohadi

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
VICE President Kembo Mohadi yesterday said there is an urgent need for Government intervention in restoring order in Harare, saying the capital city was now a jungle not worth its status.

Illegal vending, pirate taxis, touting and other vices are the order of the day in the city, once referred to as the Sunshine City.

Addressing a stakeholders' consultative meeting in Harare, VP Mohadi said there was need to upgrade dilapidated infrastructure in the central business district (CBD).

"Harare has become a menace with disorderly vendors, pirate taxis and more importantly dilapidated infrastructure," he said.

"I do not think this is the kind of the capital city we all want. There is a lot of chaos in the city.

"I am grateful to see Government and civil society collaborating to this very important task to restore the City of Harare's sunshine status. I should say this meeting was long overdue."

The meeting was attended by stakeholders from the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, City of Harare officials, transport industry representatives and the business community.

VP Mohadi urged Zimbabweans across the political divide to work together for the revitalisation of Harare.

"Harare is not the capital city of Zanu-PF or MDC," he said. "It is the capital city of Zimbabwe. I am very alive to the political contestations characterising local governance.

"However, at this point we should set aside our political differences and focus on restoring Harare, a task which is in the country's best interests.

"There is no Zanu-PF or MDC or other parties. We are not going to discuss or deliberate this based on political affiliations. We are talking about our capital city of Zimbabwe."

VP Mohadi said a model plan for Harare, which is currently being looked at, would be replicated in all the cities across the country.

"We are not going to deal with Harare and forget other urban cities," he said. "Cities such as Bulawayo, Mutare, Masvingo, and Gweru are also in the same category.

"As we deliberate on how to restore Harare, let us not lose sight of the fact that we are setting a good precedence to other local authorities across the country. It is a precedence they will definitely replicate in their respective areas of jurisdiction as cities."

The remarks by VP Mohadi comes a fortnight after police shot and killed two people in the CBD as they tried to enforce order by barring commuter omnibuses from picking passengers at illegal points.

The city council has been battling to remove illegal vendors and pirate taxis from the Central Business District without any success.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Mohadi, #Harare, #Jungle

Comments

Brazilian noble on sale

Health bracelets on sale

7,5 tonne truck on sale

Flat to rent

Kirsty lounge suite

Nyamandlovu farm

Hp elite laptop on sale

Bridal team available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

12 mins ago | 104 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

53 mins ago | 233 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

57 mins ago | 1301 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1594 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

1 hr ago | 349 Views

Similarities of two dictators

1 hr ago | 608 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

1 hr ago | 367 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 92 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

1 hr ago | 765 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

2 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

2 hrs ago | 1178 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

3 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

4 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

4 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

4 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

4 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

5 hrs ago | 1586 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

5 hrs ago | 834 Views

Mthwakazi eader breathes fire over critics' attack

5 hrs ago | 724 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

5 hrs ago | 6602 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

5 hrs ago | 482 Views

No national reconciliation without acknowledgement, apology and accountability

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

Embrace use of plastic money

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF bars ZBC reporter from campaigning

5 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Cop accused of assaulting CIO informer trial date set

5 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

5 hrs ago | 633 Views

James Makamba in trouble

5 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Airbus, Bosch eye Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1140 Views

More rainfall expected in the next 10 days

5 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Man killed for stealing tomatoes

5 hrs ago | 620 Views

Resident in solo campaign for 24-hour council clinics

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Grace Mugabe farm victims win $30,000 compensation

5 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zanu-PF minister ejected from peace hearing

5 hrs ago | 800 Views

Mujuru too smart for Chamisa's 'mini junta'

5 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Obert Gutu suspended

5 hrs ago | 877 Views

Mnangagwa 'offering incentives to evicted Zim white farmers in Zambia to return home'

5 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mnangagwa Presidency challenged

6 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Parly gathers evidence to nail Chivayo

6 hrs ago | 757 Views

MDC to impose candidates

6 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mapeza 'quits' FC Platinum

6 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Man drugs, rapes job seeker

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

Ndebele king coronation: Mohadi steps in

6 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Mohadi disowns malicious twitter account

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

Minister appoints new Mpilo board

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

ZBC launches Khulumani FM

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Chamisa flexes muscles

6 hrs ago | 1061 Views

'Ndebele king' coronation to continue as scheduled

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mpilo doctors go on strike

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bulawayo boy closer to clinching Voice UK

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Old Mutual launches 2018 quiz

6 hrs ago | 76 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days