ZPF officials rejoin Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
At least 80 Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) officials ditched the Agrippa Mutambara-led party on Tuesday and rejoined Zanu-PF.

Speaking at a welcome ceremony held at zanu-pf Headquarters in Harare, former ZPF national chairperson Mr Winston Gatsi said they were rejoining the ruling party as they had faith in the new dispensation led by President Mnangagwa.

"We had gone to ZPF not because we hate zanu-pf, but because we did not agree on the operations of the former Government," he said.

"Today I brought to zanu-pf all the provincial leaders of ZPF because we have faith in the new Government.

"Our nation has changed because of the new dispensation under President Mnangagwa and we feel that there is hope for a new Zimbabwe and we want to play a role in building our nation.

"We have representatives from all provinces here, but I assure you there are more people who wanted to come here, but due to other challenges, they could not make it."

In remarks read on his behalf by Cde Munyaradzi Machacha (principal director of Chitepo Ideological School), zanu-pf national political commissar Lt-Gen Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) commended former ZPF members for rejoining the ruling party.

"Your coming back here will make the party strong, especially now that we are heading for the harmonised elections," he said.

"zanu-pf is a people's party, meaning everyone regardless of tribe and skin colour is eligible to be a member and as the commissariat we are happy that we are doing our duties of mobilising people to join the party effectively.

"You are coming back to a party with a new vision, a party under a new dispensation which is enforcing original principles that were set during its formation and we now call it dawn of a new era.

"President Mnangagwa has been in office for only 100 days and already there are positive changes in the country. We need to support him in building the economy."

Source - the herald
