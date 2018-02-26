Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinotimba offers free services

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba yesterday offered free Commissioner of Oath services to Harare residents to cushion them from predatory commissioners who usually charge for the same service.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Chinotimba said although commissioners of oath were commissioned by Government to offer free services, they continued to illegally demand payment.

"We noticed that people were suffering as they were being cheated by commissioners of oaths, yet these commissioners were commissioned by Government to offer free services, but they are illegally receiving payments for these services," he said.

"It is their duty to offer free services to people, but most of them have turned their duties into business, some even opening offices in town."

Cde Chinotimba said people continued to pay for the service since they were unaware that they were not supposed to be charged.

"As a Member of Parliament, I have been chosen to represent the people, which is what I am doing today, and as Ambassadors of Happiness, it is our duty to serve people's interests," he said.

"We realised that people were suffering as they are paying unreasonable amounts for commission of oaths services, and people should not suffer in a country where there is a Government."

Government, Chinotimba noted, should offer some critical services for free, especially for the less privileged.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herakld

Comments

Cleaning services available

Fridge on sale

Mercedes benz for a swap

Flat to rent

Guards available

6 seated sofa on sale

4roomed mpopoma

Personalised diaries on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

20 mins ago | 213 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

1 hr ago | 257 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1494 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1803 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

1 hr ago | 386 Views

Similarities of two dictators

1 hr ago | 675 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

1 hr ago | 416 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 95 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

2 hrs ago | 818 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

2 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

3 hrs ago | 1205 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

4 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

4 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

5 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

5 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

5 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

5 hrs ago | 1612 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

5 hrs ago | 846 Views

Mthwakazi eader breathes fire over critics' attack

5 hrs ago | 732 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

5 hrs ago | 6785 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

5 hrs ago | 487 Views

No national reconciliation without acknowledgement, apology and accountability

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

Embrace use of plastic money

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zanu-PF bars ZBC reporter from campaigning

5 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Cop accused of assaulting CIO informer trial date set

5 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

5 hrs ago | 635 Views

James Makamba in trouble

5 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Airbus, Bosch eye Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1157 Views

More rainfall expected in the next 10 days

5 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Man killed for stealing tomatoes

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

Resident in solo campaign for 24-hour council clinics

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Grace Mugabe farm victims win $30,000 compensation

5 hrs ago | 842 Views

Zanu-PF minister ejected from peace hearing

5 hrs ago | 807 Views

Mujuru too smart for Chamisa's 'mini junta'

5 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Obert Gutu suspended

5 hrs ago | 887 Views

Mnangagwa 'offering incentives to evicted Zim white farmers in Zambia to return home'

6 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Mnangagwa Presidency challenged

6 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Parly gathers evidence to nail Chivayo

6 hrs ago | 764 Views

MDC to impose candidates

6 hrs ago | 767 Views

Mapeza 'quits' FC Platinum

6 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Man drugs, rapes job seeker

6 hrs ago | 764 Views

Ndebele king coronation: Mohadi steps in

6 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Mohadi disowns malicious twitter account

6 hrs ago | 473 Views

Minister appoints new Mpilo board

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

ZBC launches Khulumani FM

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Chamisa flexes muscles

6 hrs ago | 1079 Views

'Ndebele king' coronation to continue as scheduled

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mpilo doctors go on strike

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Bulawayo boy closer to clinching Voice UK

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Old Mutual launches 2018 quiz

6 hrs ago | 76 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days