Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zec employed serving CIOs

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has admitted to employing serving members of the army, the police and the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) before forcing them to resign, a commissioner has said.

Zec commissioner Joyce Kazembe told a media briefing in Harare yesterday that the now "former" servicemen and women were at the time of interviews and appointment still serving.

Kazembe, however, could not say whether the new Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba had resigned from her job at the High Court.

"We advertised for the jobs and they applied like everyone else. These were open advertisements. Yes, at that time they were still actively involved in the military and the police as well as other areas, after they succeeded in the interviews we then told them to go and resign. They did that, we see nothing wrong with that," Kazembe said.

Chigumba's predecessor Rita Makarau held three positions during her tenure as head of the poll management body. Makarau was also acting secretary at the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), as well as her position as a sitting Judge of the Supreme Court.

"She (Chigumba) is here permanently and will not hear any cases. I am certain that even our former chairperson (Makarau) during her time here never took up any cases besides acting as secretary to JSC," Kazembe, who could not provide answers as to whether Makarau had continued to draw a salary from the bench, said.

The opposition has been calling on Zec to rid itself of all military and security personnel, saying their continued employment at the electoral body violated the Constitution and compromised the credibility of the polls.

Chigumba on Monday told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice that at least 15% of the Zec secretariat of 383 members are "former members of the security services".

Reminded that Zec's predecessor, the Electoral Supervisory Commission had employed now Major-General Douglas Nyikayaramba as its boss and that at the time it had been reported that he had resigned before he inexplicably returned to his job with the army, Kazembe swore, the army chief never resigned. "He (Nyikayaramba) never resigned. Remember that body was not permanent; Zec only became permanent in 2007. He never resigned," Kazembe said almost animatedly.

MDC-T acting spokesperson Thabitha Khumalo said her party had been vindicated.

"We have told the whole world that Zanu-PF is using State institutions to rig elections and this admission is evidence. If President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa is genuine about a free and fair election he should allow for the chlorination of Zec and removal of these military people whose continued presence will dent the credibility of the electoral process," she said.

Khumalo's comments were echoed by the National People's Party spokesperson Gift Nyandoro, who said Zec's admission cements the perception that Zimbabwe was under military rule.

Kazembe, who stood in for Chigumba, also told reporters that Bulawayo and Matabeland South had shunned the biometric voter registration by recording the lowest number of voters registered so far.

"Highest proportion of registered voters recorded in Harare at 14,4% of the total followed by Midlands at 13,8%. Lowest proportion of registered voters recorded in Bulawayo with 4,1% of the total followed by Matabeleland South with 4,8%," Kazembe said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #ZEC, #CIOs, #Police

Comments

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh

6 seated sofa on sale

Plumtree shop on roof level

Nyamandlovu farm

Gmb lodge for accomo

3 tonne truck on sale

Flat to rent

Land rover freelander diesel manual


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

21 mins ago | 224 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1521 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1823 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

1 hr ago | 392 Views

Similarities of two dictators

1 hr ago | 678 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

1 hr ago | 419 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 95 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

2 hrs ago | 824 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

2 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

3 hrs ago | 1208 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

4 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

4 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

5 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

5 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

5 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

5 hrs ago | 1615 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

5 hrs ago | 846 Views

Mthwakazi eader breathes fire over critics' attack

5 hrs ago | 732 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

5 hrs ago | 6804 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

5 hrs ago | 488 Views

No national reconciliation without acknowledgement, apology and accountability

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

Embrace use of plastic money

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF bars ZBC reporter from campaigning

5 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Cop accused of assaulting CIO informer trial date set

5 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

5 hrs ago | 635 Views

James Makamba in trouble

5 hrs ago | 2397 Views

Airbus, Bosch eye Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1161 Views

More rainfall expected in the next 10 days

5 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Man killed for stealing tomatoes

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

Resident in solo campaign for 24-hour council clinics

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Grace Mugabe farm victims win $30,000 compensation

5 hrs ago | 843 Views

Zanu-PF minister ejected from peace hearing

5 hrs ago | 807 Views

Mujuru too smart for Chamisa's 'mini junta'

5 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Obert Gutu suspended

5 hrs ago | 888 Views

Mnangagwa 'offering incentives to evicted Zim white farmers in Zambia to return home'

6 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Mnangagwa Presidency challenged

6 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Parly gathers evidence to nail Chivayo

6 hrs ago | 766 Views

MDC to impose candidates

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mapeza 'quits' FC Platinum

6 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Man drugs, rapes job seeker

6 hrs ago | 765 Views

Ndebele king coronation: Mohadi steps in

6 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Mohadi disowns malicious twitter account

6 hrs ago | 473 Views

Minister appoints new Mpilo board

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

ZBC launches Khulumani FM

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Chamisa flexes muscles

6 hrs ago | 1079 Views

'Ndebele king' coronation to continue as scheduled

6 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mpilo doctors go on strike

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Bulawayo boy closer to clinching Voice UK

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

Old Mutual launches 2018 quiz

6 hrs ago | 76 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days