Madinda closes transfer window

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
HIGHLANDERS coach Madinda Ndlovu has finalised his squad for the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League and is satisfied with striker Newman Sianchali, who was signed from Division One side Talen Vision.

Although he was not at liberty to release his full squad, Ndlovu said he had completed his transfer business.

The Bulawayo giants play their last preparatory match for the season against former champions Caps United in the KCD Mohadi Shield at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday, after tomorrow's Ndebele Kings coronation tie against Bulawayo City was cancelled.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Ndlovu said Sianchali, who last year played for Bantu Rovers and Bulawayo City, was signed in a swap deal with Lucky Ndebele who has moved to Talen Vision.

"We just did a clean swap with Lucky Ndebele. Lucky was slightly struggling to catch up with pace of the other players in terms of what we expected of a top man," Ndlovu said. "Sianchali is a seasoned forceful player and the only thing to wait and see is how he gels with team. We hope he will come to the party. We were looking for a top man and we have got him. We don't have a vacancy any more. Maybe we will be looking at it in the next transfer window if things don't work out. We don't have anybody that we are looking at. If so maybe for the future."

The coach is particularly happy about midfielder Adrian Silla, who scored in the ZNA Charity Shield semi-final against Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium and was on target again although on losing note when the Bulawayo fell 2-1 to Dynamos in the final of the tournament at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

"The boys are getting confident game by game and they are improving which is good sign. In the games that we have played we have seen a lot of improvement in a lot of players namely in the likes of Adrian Silla. He has got himself to be our goal-getter and one only hopes that he continues throughout the season. As for the boys that are coming from the development side, we have seen a lot of improvement but they have a lot to learn, however, they are responding very well to the philosophy that we want to adopt," Ndlovu said.

Source - newsday

