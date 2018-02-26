Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Old Mutual launches 2018 quiz

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
OLD Mutual Group chief operating officer Isaiah Mashinya on Tuesday said the Old Mutual Schools Quiz tournament was not about competition, but empowering young people with Afro-centric knowledge.

Speaking during the official launch of the 2018 edition of the competition at a hotel in the capital, Mashinya said Afro-centric studies had empowered the youth.

"We, as Old Mutual, observed and noted that this quiz programme was a great implorer in empowering the youth (students) by its Afro-centric study and we decided to rebrand and be active full throttle to the initiative," he said.

"This competition should not be about who emerges first or second this year or which school ends up with the number of trophies or victories in future but acquiring vibrant African knowledge."

Mashinya said youth engagement was crucial for national development and inculcating important values.

"The role of the youth should be contemplated upon building a nation, we must also agree to systematically make them part of learning experience that supports youth development and responsibility," he said.

The programme was extended to primary schools for the first time last year.

Since the early 1980s, the quiz program had been at the centre of Old Mutual's efforts to be a responsible citizen in the community, Mashinya said, adding that this year, they were celebrating the fifth year of their partnership with the Book of African Records.

Book of African Records founder and editor-in-chief Kwame Muzawazi said the quiz was important as it promoted pan African knowledge dissemination.
"Old Mutual quiz is an answer to home-generated knowledge and orientation because it caters for the whole of Africa," he said.

Over the last three years, the quiz has been held alongside workshops of the programme, On the Money, and over 20 000 students across the country have participated during the district and provincial competitions.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Old_Mutual, #Quiz, #2018

Comments

4roomed mpopoma

Concrete mixer

Nissan gloria on sale

Town house on sale

Land rover freelander diesel manual

For sale are sneakers

Mercedes benz for a swap

4roomed mpopoma


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

13 mins ago | 115 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

54 mins ago | 238 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

58 mins ago | 1326 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1616 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

1 hr ago | 352 Views

Similarities of two dictators

1 hr ago | 619 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

1 hr ago | 374 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 92 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

1 hr ago | 774 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

2 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

2 hrs ago | 1182 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

3 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

4 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

4 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

4 hrs ago | 2173 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

5 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

5 hrs ago | 1589 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

5 hrs ago | 835 Views

Mthwakazi eader breathes fire over critics' attack

5 hrs ago | 725 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

5 hrs ago | 6631 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

5 hrs ago | 484 Views

No national reconciliation without acknowledgement, apology and accountability

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

Embrace use of plastic money

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zanu-PF bars ZBC reporter from campaigning

5 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Cop accused of assaulting CIO informer trial date set

5 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

5 hrs ago | 633 Views

James Makamba in trouble

5 hrs ago | 2371 Views

Airbus, Bosch eye Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1142 Views

More rainfall expected in the next 10 days

5 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Man killed for stealing tomatoes

5 hrs ago | 620 Views

Resident in solo campaign for 24-hour council clinics

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Grace Mugabe farm victims win $30,000 compensation

5 hrs ago | 833 Views

Zanu-PF minister ejected from peace hearing

5 hrs ago | 800 Views

Mujuru too smart for Chamisa's 'mini junta'

5 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Obert Gutu suspended

5 hrs ago | 878 Views

Mnangagwa 'offering incentives to evicted Zim white farmers in Zambia to return home'

5 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Mnangagwa Presidency challenged

6 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Parly gathers evidence to nail Chivayo

6 hrs ago | 758 Views

MDC to impose candidates

6 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mapeza 'quits' FC Platinum

6 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Man drugs, rapes job seeker

6 hrs ago | 753 Views

Ndebele king coronation: Mohadi steps in

6 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Mohadi disowns malicious twitter account

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

Minister appoints new Mpilo board

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

ZBC launches Khulumani FM

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Chamisa flexes muscles

6 hrs ago | 1064 Views

'Ndebele king' coronation to continue as scheduled

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mpilo doctors go on strike

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bulawayo boy closer to clinching Voice UK

6 hrs ago | 313 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days