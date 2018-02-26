Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mpilo doctors go on strike

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
DOCTORS at some hospitals including Mpilo Central Hospital yesterday embarked on a strike defying the Minister of Health Child Care Dr David Parirenyatwa who had warned against taking industrial action.

Before going on strike, the doctors petitioned Government to pay them their locum allowances among other issues.

Dr Mxolisi Ngwenya, the spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association, briefly said: "The strike is national."

However, doctors reported for duty at the United Bulawayo Hospitals yesterday.

On Wednesday, Dr Parirenyatwa said Government was doing its best to address doctors' grievances hence there was no need for them to go on strike.

The Minister could not be reached on his mobile last night.

In a notice addressed to Mpilo staff, the hospital's clinical director, Dr Solwayo Ngwenya, advised all members of staff to do all they could to save lives during the strike.

"I hereby advise staff members that doctors have taken industrial action with effect from March 1, 2018. However, we will do all we can to attend to emergencies and continue saving lives," said Dr Ngwenya.

"We do not condone strikes by doctors and as Mpilo we have taken contingent measures to concentrate on emergencies so that we save lives. I do hope they will suspend the strike quickly while Government addresses their concerns so there is no unnecessary loss of life."

Yesterday, the doctors handed a letter to Dr Ngwenya, addressed to Dr Parirenyatwa, saying there was lack of urgency in addressing their issues.

"This serves as a notice that with effect from March 1 we will be unable to discharge our normal duties until such a time the ministry decides to prioritise our people's health. Our locums remain unpaid since October 2017 and we remain severely understaffed. There are no essential drugs and fluids and patients are dying unnecessarily. There has been no written response from you to address this and no tangible efforts," read the letter.

"Working hours remain ill-defined and at the whim of the admin and our allowances have not been graded as per regional standards, a concern we raised in our letter dated February 5."

They also said any timetables made without approval and consultation of the doctors' association will not be adhered to.

Patients who went to the institution were yesterday told to come back some other time or wait for one doctor who was assigned to cover the Casualty Department.

One patient, Ms Sibusisiwe Dube, who suffers from a brain tumour, told The Chronicle that nurses had asked her to come back next week for a check-up as no doctor could attend to her. "I am coming from Mpilo and I was told that doctors are on strike and that they could not help me. I am in constant pain which requires routine check-ups but I couldn't have one today because there are no doctors," said Ms Dube.

An official at Mpilo who spoke on condition of anonymity said there was one doctor who was asked to attend to patients at the Casualty.

Doctors petitioned the Minister on February 5, giving Government 21 days to address a number of grievances that include the issue of allowances, vehicles and shortage of medicines and equipment in hospitals.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Mpilo, #Doctors, #Strike

Comments

4roomed mpopoma

Town house on sale

Mercedes benz for a swap

Brazilian noble on sale

Buenavista thatched double storey for sale

Cleaning services available

Cleaning services available

Guards available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

10 mins ago | 78 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

51 mins ago | 222 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

54 mins ago | 1246 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1534 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

1 hr ago | 330 Views

Similarities of two dictators

1 hr ago | 598 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

1 hr ago | 359 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 91 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

1 hr ago | 754 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

2 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

2 hrs ago | 1163 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

3 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

4 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

4 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

4 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

4 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

4 hrs ago | 1582 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

4 hrs ago | 829 Views

Mthwakazi eader breathes fire over critics' attack

4 hrs ago | 720 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

5 hrs ago | 6553 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

5 hrs ago | 480 Views

No national reconciliation without acknowledgement, apology and accountability

5 hrs ago | 327 Views

Embrace use of plastic money

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zanu-PF bars ZBC reporter from campaigning

5 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Cop accused of assaulting CIO informer trial date set

5 hrs ago | 531 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

5 hrs ago | 630 Views

James Makamba in trouble

5 hrs ago | 2360 Views

Airbus, Bosch eye Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1133 Views

More rainfall expected in the next 10 days

5 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Man killed for stealing tomatoes

5 hrs ago | 619 Views

Resident in solo campaign for 24-hour council clinics

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Grace Mugabe farm victims win $30,000 compensation

5 hrs ago | 830 Views

Zanu-PF minister ejected from peace hearing

5 hrs ago | 797 Views

Mujuru too smart for Chamisa's 'mini junta'

5 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Obert Gutu suspended

5 hrs ago | 874 Views

Mnangagwa 'offering incentives to evicted Zim white farmers in Zambia to return home'

5 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Mnangagwa Presidency challenged

5 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Parly gathers evidence to nail Chivayo

6 hrs ago | 755 Views

MDC to impose candidates

6 hrs ago | 756 Views

Mapeza 'quits' FC Platinum

6 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Man drugs, rapes job seeker

6 hrs ago | 750 Views

Ndebele king coronation: Mohadi steps in

6 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Mohadi disowns malicious twitter account

6 hrs ago | 461 Views

Minister appoints new Mpilo board

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

ZBC launches Khulumani FM

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Chamisa flexes muscles

6 hrs ago | 1060 Views

'Ndebele king' coronation to continue as scheduled

6 hrs ago | 335 Views

Bulawayo boy closer to clinching Voice UK

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Old Mutual launches 2018 quiz

6 hrs ago | 75 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days