Chamisa flexes muscles

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC-T yesterday confirmed Advocate Nelson Chamisa as its substantive leader and presidential candidate for the 2018 harmonised elections and suspended party spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu pending internal disciplinary processes.

Mr Gutu was subsequently replaced by his deputy, Ms Thabitha Khumalo, on an acting capacity.

The opposition party also gave vice president Dr Thokozani Khupe, national chairperson, Mr Lovemore Moyo and organising secretary Mr Abednigo Bhebhe seven days to toe the line or risk disciplinary action.

In a statement released soon after a six-hour meeting of the national executive and national council, the party's highest decision making organs between congresses, presidential spokesperson Mr Luke Tamborinyoka said they had unanimously confirmed Adv Chamisa as the new leader to take over from the late Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.

"That in line with Article 18 as read together with Article 9.21.1 of the party Constitution, the party through the National Council, has resolved that Hon.

Advocate Nelson Chamisa is confirmed as the party's substantive leader and the party's presidential candidate for 2018," said Mr Tamborinyoka. "(It was resolved) that the party has given seven days for engagement processes to take place with senior leaders VP Khupe, national chairperson Lovemore Moyo and organising secretary Hon. Abednigo Bhebhe after which the party has mandated the leadership to take the necessary action by operation of law."
The opposition party also fully endorsed the MDC Alliance.

Adv Chamisa is tipped to stand as the presidential candidate for the opposition coalition grouping, which comprises seven political parties.

"The party also fully endorses the MDC Alliance taking cognisance of the input from the party's provincial leaderships. In the same vein, council resolved that all party candidates in the 2018 election will participate under the MDC Alliance banner and that the party shall take all necessary steps to ensure that the name MDC-T is not abused," said Mr Tamborinyoka.

The MDC-T has since the death of Mr Tsvangirai on February 14, been locked in a messy succession battle pitting Adv Chamisa and two other deputies, Engineer Elias Mudzuri and Dr Khupe.

The three are all fighting for the top post.

The intra-party political manoeuvres have also divided not only the MDC-T leaders but the late Tsvangirai's family members. The fissures are also threatening the MDC Alliance, a grouping of opposition parties intending to participate in the coming election under one umbrella.

Adv Chamisa is in favour of the Alliance while others led by Dr Khupe feel there is no need to enter into a coalition particularly in Matabeleland region.

Source - chonicle
More on: #Chamisa, #MDC-T, #Muscles

