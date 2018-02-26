Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZBC launches Khulumani FM

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
ZBC's new talk radio station Khulumani FM will be launched today to cater for Bulawayo and its surrounding areas.

According to a Facebook page, the radio station will broadcast from Montrose Studios in Bulawayo on frequency 95.0FM.

"Khulumani FM seeks to tackle business, social, economic, cultural and linguistic issues cutting across all ages," wrote the station on their Facebook page.

Running under the tag name "Izwi Lethu, Igugu Lethu," Khulumani FM will most likely go on air from this morning.

Judging from the selection criteria for presenters, Khulumani FM will be a station that promotes all the local languages of Zimbabwe as on air talent that was interviewed had to speak at least two local languages as one of the requirements.

Khulumani FM has, for the past week, been going around high density areas such as Luveve, Magwegwe and Cowdray Park doing road shows to raise awareness about the radio station. The road shows also introduced would be listeners to presenters who include Phil.

Source - chronicle
