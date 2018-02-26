Minister appoints new Mpilo board

News / National

by Staff reporter

HEALTH and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa has appointed a seven-member Mpilo Central Hospital board tasked with reviving the institution's health standards.Dr Parirenyatwa on Wednesday renewed the contracts of chief executive officer, Mr Leonard Mabandi, board chairperson Mrs Sichelesile Ncube and two board members, Mr Siqokoqela Mphoko and Dr Goodness Msimanga after their previous terms expired on January 31.Their fresh terms expire on January 31 in 2020.He also appointed Dr Rudo Gwini, Mr Asheley Ncube and Dr Mary Nyathi as the new board members whose contracts expire on January 31, 2021."These replace the late Mr Hudson Hlabangana and Mr Prince Kunaka who were part of the former board," said Dr Parirenyatwa."I am glad because President Mnangagwa has also confirmed the appointment of these board members. I am happy that they are all in attendance today save for Mr Mphoko who is nowhere to be found."Dr Parirenyatwa said the retained members' contracts would last for only two years, while the new members would serve for three years which is in accordance with the Health Service Act.He also said although the previous board had six members, he had appointed seven people as provided for by the same Act."The board has a mandate to familiarise itself with the Health Services Act so that they put in place proper measures to revive this hospital. They should engage the community and business people so that they chip in and revive Mpilo to be the quality health institution that it was known for," said Dr Parirenyatwa."We made a few changes since we lost Mr Hlabangana last year and we replaced others to revamp our management board. We have put people that we think will carry out our mandate as a hospital and that what we have done."