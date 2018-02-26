Latest News Editor's Choice


Mohadi disowns malicious twitter account

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
BEITBRIDGE Senator Tambudzani Mohadi has disowned a fake Twitter account created in her name that is being used to malign the character and person of Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

In an interview yesterday, the Senator said the account had been created by malicious people who wanted to cause unnecessary alarm and despondency in society.

Mohadi, who is married to the Vice President, said she had no business discussing marital or personal issues in any media platforms.  "These are the works of evil people, I neither have a Twitter nor a Facebook account. For your own information, as an adult I have no business discussing personal issues on social media. Zimbabweans must not be hoodwinked by dubious characters who are trying to drag our family name in the mud," she said.

"It is very disheartening to note that people can go to an extent of creating fake social media accounts, all in the name of tarnishing other people's images."

Mohadi said she only had one WhatsApp account that she rarely uses.

An onslaught to scandalise Vice President Mohadi on social media networks went into overdrive on Wednesday.

Some of the tweets posted on the dubious account sought to portray the Vice President as a womaniser who takes advantage of disadvantaged members of society.

Mohadi said some pictures that were being posted on the fake account were of her family's relatives.

"They took the pictures when they visited his office recently. There is nothing sinister in those images, those are our relatives who migrated from Beitbridge to Zaka," she said.

Source - chronicle

